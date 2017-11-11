Videos and Audios Footage of President Lungu ‘s off the cuff comment on his 2021 bid November 11, 2017 13 1,499 views Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Loading...
Leadership made simple.
I like Edgar, he is humble. I wish he was HH’s vice-president, guiding him.
Edgar could have been monitoring ministers, like he did under Sata running 4 ministries
Then HH would have been out bringing those billions from the rich.
mailon
Ati leadership made simple ? Why did he cause the storm in the first place by threatening judges ?
The brave judges have already started coming out boldly Lungu .Hope they rule your 2021 bid unconstitutional ,null and void.
Enka, its not about bravery here, it’s about following what the constitution says. Judges interprate what has already been put into law by legislators. They don’t do William Wallaces and become super heroes. Just like the petition, the opposition thought PF wouldn’t hit 50+1 that’s why they pushed for the Ammended Constitution. The same constitution undid them as they didn’t prepare for petition which clearly had a 14 day limit!!
Out of all the independence day countries lungu has attended only President Ian Khama of Botswana came to ours and it was no coincidence that he made it a point in fron of lungu to announce he will not be manipulating their constitution to run for a their term even if he wanted…..
From here, it’s down-hill for Lungu & PF.
He’ll be the weakest president as PF disintegrates into chaos, pangas, gun-shots due to succession battles.
They relied on Lungu too much that they forgot to read the 3rd term clause in the constitution. Kikikiki
The leader to take over from Mr Lungu in PF should be from Western Province. In this case Lubinda Zayelo for 2021. It would have been nice for Mrs Wina the vice president to take over but age is not on her side.
I don’t know where the excitement is coming from. In my understanding, he means he can only stand upto 2021 not beyond. I think the constitution is very clear on what defines a term. This guy knew what he was doing by putting the constitution ammendment in place before elections.
Good ba LT. This is evidence-based reporting.
you want Lungu to go but how many times has Kaunda Tilyenji, Nawakwi and HH not respected their party constituition? If they cant respect their party constituition how are they going to respect the national constituition?
They will respect the national constitution because it is not a party constitution. Duh! Being naive for nothing.
Those who want HE Edgar Lungu to respect the constituition let them also repesct their party constituitions. if you have appeared on presidential ballot paper twice your time is up.