The Green Party has appealed to the lawyers of UPND President Hakainde Hichilema to advise him to forget about the 2016 Presidential Petition and focus on the 2021 elections.

Speaking in an interview yesterday, Greens Leader Peter Sinkamba says there is need for Mr. Hichilema’s lawyers to properly advise him about the implications of the decision made by the Constitutional Court and Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC) relating to the Petition.

And Sinkamba has noted that there is no time to waste adding that UPND President Hichilema and his supporters should concentrate on the process of national dialogue and reconciliation fronted by the Commonwealth through its Secretary General Patricia Scotland.

Mr. Hichilema should advise him to forget about the 2016 Presidential Petition and focus on the 2021 elections” Sinkamba said

At a Press Briefing yesterday held at the UPND Secretariat, Mr. Hichilema reiterated that his Party will not discard the Presidential Petition as a way of rectifying recurrences of electoral unprofessional conducts.