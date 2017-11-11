Zambia was denied a rare win over The Indomitable Lions Cameroon on Saturday when they finished 2-2 in their formality 2018 FIFA World Cup Group B qualifier at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.
The result saw Zambia finish 2nd in Group B on 8 points while Cameroon ended their campaign in 3rd place on 7 points.
Nigeria had already clinched Group B with a game in hand in October following a 1-0 home win over Zambia en route to finishing with a runaway 14 points.
Patson Daka returned from injury after missing the Nigeria game to put Zambia ahead in the 25 minute.
But Andre Zambo equalised in the 30th minute with a stunning strike that caught Kennedy Mweene unawares.
Eight minutes later, Augustine Mulenga almost put Zambia back in the lead but Cameroon goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa parried his effort.
Mwila made no mistake in the 63rd minute when he connected with a short pass from Fashion Sakala.
The post then conspired to deny Mwila and Enock Mwepu in the 73rd and 75th minutes respectively before Cameroon stole a point in stoppage time through a Yaya Banana equaliser.
I said it here that Zambia can never beat Cameroon. Your coach is too boastful. He talks too much. He is too arrogant. He should allow his performance to speak in his favour not on newspapers. Let Zambia go to world cup now. Another point, he may not qualify Zambia for Afcon unless with humility. Work more and talk less.
Has Cameroon bribed Referee too?
Just shut up will you? Never is a stuuped word. Zambia has beaten Cameroon before, one time whacking them 4-0 so get your hate for Zambia examined by a shrink
That’s history. Your present coach is too arrogant.
Where are the loquacious Zambians? You all ran away here. Cameroon bribed Referee to get a draw. Nigeria bribed to get draw in Ndola. Nigeria bribed Referee to beat Cameroon 4-0. They bribed Referee to beat Zambia in Uyo. Bad losers.