Zambia was denied a rare win over The Indomitable Lions Cameroon on Saturday when they finished 2-2 in their formality 2018 FIFA World Cup Group B qualifier at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The result saw Zambia finish 2nd in Group B on 8 points while Cameroon ended their campaign in 3rd place on 7 points.

Nigeria had already clinched Group B with a game in hand in October following a 1-0 home win over Zambia en route to finishing with a runaway 14 points.

Patson Daka returned from injury after missing the Nigeria game to put Zambia ahead in the 25 minute.

But Andre Zambo equalised in the 30th minute with a stunning strike that caught Kennedy Mweene unawares.

Eight minutes later, Augustine Mulenga almost put Zambia back in the lead but Cameroon goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa parried his effort.

Mwila made no mistake in the 63rd minute when he connected with a short pass from Fashion Sakala.

The post then conspired to deny Mwila and Enock Mwepu in the 73rd and 75th minutes respectively before Cameroon stole a point in stoppage time through a Yaya Banana equaliser.