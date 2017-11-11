The runners from Lusaka Amateur Club were surprised when President Edgar Lungu joined them in their Saturday run.

The members who run 12 KM every Saturday were surprised that President Lungu was among the runners on State Lodge-Leopards Hill Road.

Residents in the area also disclosed that President Lungu was now a familiar figure and sight jogging during his early morning workouts.

Today is President Lungu’s 61st birthday.

President Edgar Lungu says he is concerned about ‘declining’ standards among some sport disciplines in the country.

ZANIS reports that President Lungu has since challenged sport organizers and the private sector to raise to the occasion and uplift the declining sport disciplines.

The Head of State said this shortly before departure for Ndola, in the Copperbelt province where he has gone to watch and give solidarity to the Zambia National Soccer Team which plays against Cameroon in the final 2018 Russia World Cup qualifier match.

Mr. Lungu, an ardent football-fan, said government is determined to support organized sport disciplines in the country.

The President departed ZAF city airport and was seen off by Vice President Inonge Wina, defense chiefs, some cabinet ministers and senior PF and government officials.