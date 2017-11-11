Zambia Railways Limited (ZRL) says it regrets the death of one person following a fatal accident involving a goods train and a light truck that occurred at the Kapiri Mposhi Rail crossing in the early hours of this morning.

ZRL Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Christopher Musonda said the hearts of the railway firm are with the family of the unidentified truck driver who perished in the accident.

Addressing a press briefing in Kabwe today, Mr Musonda said the accident happened at around 02: 00 hours when a Scania Light Truck registration number AIB 1608 that was carrying assorted merchandise rammed into a Zambia Railways Goods Train number 0422 carrying 26 wagons of Sulphur destined for Ndola.

The CEO said the truck driver died on the spot while two other passengers suffered severe injuries.

He said the light truck was extensively damaged while the Zambia Railways locomotive and four wagons where affected.

Meanwhile, Mr Musonda has assured business clients that their goods will be secured during this period and that everything is being done to ensure that normal operations resume in the shortest possible time.

And ZRL Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Christopher Musonda said there is need for drastic measures to prevent further loss of life and property through road carnage.

He observed that accidents involving trucks hitting into trains are worrisome and require concerted efforts of the stakeholders including the Road Transport and safety Agency (RTSA) and the Trucker’s Association of Zambia to avoid more loss of lives and property.