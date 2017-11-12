President Edgar Lungu today led Service Chiefs and foreign diplomats in laying wreaths at the Cenotaph in Lusaka in remembrance of the fallen heroes and heroines of the first and second world wars’.

ZANIS reports that President Lungu who arrived at the Cenotaph around 10:50 hours in the morning was received by Vice President Inonge Wina and Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini.

Others present were Cabinet Ministers and senior government and PF’s Central Committee and other party.

The Head of State then proceeded to lay wreaths followed by service chiefs, ex- service men’s league and members of the diplomatic corps.

The Cenotaph is a war memorial structure erected for peace parade following the end of the First and Second World Wars and Zambia being a member of the British colony and now commonwealth observes this day.

And Memorable Order Tins Hats (MOTH) member Jackson Bwalya stressed the importance of remembering the world war heroes and heroines due to the roles they played in the wars.

Corporal Bwalya said the atrocities of the first and second world wars must never be repeated in the current and future generations.

Corporal Bwalya, who was flanked by two of his friends Justone Khosa and Joseph Simwinga, stated that remembering the world war heroes is about learning from the past.

The trio ex-servicemen commended President Lungu and the Zambian people for maintaining peace.

And delivering his sermon and quoting from Isaiah 68; 6-10, Zambia National Service Chaplain Colonel Henry Matifeyo challenged Zambians to make the country a better place to live in.

“Each one of us has got a duty to make Zambia a better place to live in. Global peace and upholding security is a must,” he said.

The Colonel Matifeyo said global peace and security is paramount in today’s life.