President Edgar Lungu says he is ready to listen to constructive advice from people who tell the truth and will only respond to sensible things that will help the country.
The Head of State said he will appreciate to listen to anyone who will confide with him on issues affecting the country than someone publicly spreading falsehood which he will not tolerate as he is human.
ZANIS reports that President Lungu said this at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola when he arrived to watch the game between the Zambia National Soccer Team and Cameroon in the 2018 Russia World Cup qualifier at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.
President Lungu said he is aware that some people who want to become president are peddling lies about him in the Copperbelt Province and said that he will not be bothered to respond to them because doing so will signal that there is truth in what they are saying.
“I don’t know who is peddling lies about me. I will not answer back, at my level when I answer you back then it’s like am promoting you and you may think am accepting what you saying. For people who want to be president when am retired should work with the people then you vote for them, put them to be where I am”.
President Lungu said people should not think that when they talk loudly they think they have the following of the people.
The Head of State instead advised people denting his image to explain to the people on what they intend to do for the people of Zambia once he leaves office.
President Lungu advised politicians vying for presidency to learn to respect the will of people because he was democratically elected by Zambians unlike some people who have held onto power in their parties without holding party conventions.
Meanwhile Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo said there are a lot of projects on the Copperbelt that President Lungu has launched, which are progressing well.
Mr Lusambo said that the provincial administration will continue to closely supervising them.
And PF Provincial Chairperson Steven Kainga said people in the province were happy to celebrate yesterday President Lungu’s birthday with him.
My constructive advice is that you address the issue of you standing with your PF Central Committee and then address the country through a Press Conference.
My advice is that you come out clear on the Doctrine of UN Immunity. I was mobbed just upon arrival from my UN assignment and pillaged in abuse of the court process no atate machinery, when Zambia does not even have jurisdiction in resolving allegation of misconduct committed by UN staff members.
I also need you to come out clean on separating political ambitions from criminal gangs. Both you and HH must dialogue and accustom yourselves to international legal frameworks and norms
It’s good news that President ECL, is also very clear on his not being eligible to contest the 2021 elections, and all the criticism should now change to peace building instead. Those with ideas can share them. He didn’t need anyone to tell him that he was not eligible, but he is a lawyer and he can…
Mr lungu yours is a period of corruption neutering with allegations everyday that you are a corrupt theif.
By not denying or responding to those allegations you have poisoned a generation of young leaders who think being called a corrupt theif is no big deal…..what example have you set for the country? That integrity and morals don’t matter ??
Pray for forgiveness…..and let’s hope the next Zambian president leads by example and shows our youth that being called a corrupt theif is not part of leadership….
100% Mr. President!! We are wasting a lot of energy and time on baseless allegations that are amounting to nothing. We need to move forward as a country.
Bless you Mr President. Thats the way to do these things. Some of the ideas we have are mind blowing and transformative with no focus on personal benefit but the country. If your govt started implementing them this year 2017 Zambia would be positively a different place in 3 years and every Zambian will be empowered at minimal cost. Please guide your assistants to allow us access to you and we can take you through the ideas. God Bless You and God Bless Zambia