President Edgar Lungu says he is ready to listen to constructive advice from people who tell the truth and will only respond to sensible things that will help the country.

The Head of State said he will appreciate to listen to anyone who will confide with him on issues affecting the country than someone publicly spreading falsehood which he will not tolerate as he is human.

ZANIS reports that President Lungu said this at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola when he arrived to watch the game between the Zambia National Soccer Team and Cameroon in the 2018 Russia World Cup qualifier at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

President Lungu said he is aware that some people who want to become president are peddling lies about him in the Copperbelt Province and said that he will not be bothered to respond to them because doing so will signal that there is truth in what they are saying.

“I don’t know who is peddling lies about me. I will not answer back, at my level when I answer you back then it’s like am promoting you and you may think am accepting what you saying. For people who want to be president when am retired should work with the people then you vote for them, put them to be where I am”.

President Lungu said people should not think that when they talk loudly they think they have the following of the people.

The Head of State instead advised people denting his image to explain to the people on what they intend to do for the people of Zambia once he leaves office.

President Lungu advised politicians vying for presidency to learn to respect the will of people because he was democratically elected by Zambians unlike some people who have held onto power in their parties without holding party conventions.

Meanwhile Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo said there are a lot of projects on the Copperbelt that President Lungu has launched, which are progressing well.

Mr Lusambo said that the provincial administration will continue to closely supervising them.

And PF Provincial Chairperson Steven Kainga said people in the province were happy to celebrate yesterday President Lungu’s birthday with him.