The Zambia Catholic Bishops in Zambia have re-elected Archbishop Telesphore George Mpundu as President of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops.
Archbishop Mpundu was re-elected during the ZCCB Plenary Meeting held from 6th to 11th November 2017 at Kapingila ZCCB House in Lusaka.
Rt Rev. George Lungu of Chipata Diocese is the new ZCCB Vice President taking over from Bishop Alick Banda of Ndola Diocese.
Other Bishops elected to the ZCCB Executive Board are: Most Rev. Ignatius Chama of Kasama Archdiocese, Rt Rev. Alick Banda of Ndola Diocese, Rt Rev. Evans Chinyama Chinyemba, OMI, of Mongu Diocese, while Rt Rev. Charles Kasonde of Solwezi Diocese is the alternative member.
The ZCCB Conference consists of 11 Diocesan Bishops and one Auxiliary Bishop who are in charge of all catholic dioceses in Zambia.
Congratulations your grace. The task ahead of you is quiet enormous as you have to shepherd the church and to face political intimidations from those who are resistant to change but the Christ in you will protect you from ruthless cadres and those who are drunk with power. God bless you and your brother priests.
Congratulations Father Mpundu
Congratulation Archbishop Mpundu. I believe you are have shown grace and maturity amid political threats and God needs you especially at this volatile time in our country.
God bless you and we are with you.