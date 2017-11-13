The Zambia Catholic Bishops in Zambia have re-elected Archbishop Telesphore George Mpundu as President of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Archbishop Mpundu was re-elected during the ZCCB Plenary Meeting held from 6th to 11th November 2017 at Kapingila ZCCB House in Lusaka.

Rt Rev. George Lungu of Chipata Diocese is the new ZCCB Vice President taking over from Bishop Alick Banda of Ndola Diocese.

Other Bishops elected to the ZCCB Executive Board are: Most Rev. Ignatius Chama of Kasama Archdiocese, Rt Rev. Alick Banda of Ndola Diocese, Rt Rev. Evans Chinyama Chinyemba, OMI, of Mongu Diocese, while Rt Rev. Charles Kasonde of Solwezi Diocese is the alternative member.

The ZCCB Conference consists of 11 Diocesan Bishops and one Auxiliary Bishop who are in charge of all catholic dioceses in Zambia.