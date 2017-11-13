

Former Home Affairs Deputy Minister Panji Kaunda has been involved in a road traffic accident in Katete District of Eastern Province.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Chipata , Provincial Commissioner of Police Alex Chilufya said the accident happened yesterday around 12:50 hrs near Songwe area along the Great East Road.

Mr Chilufya said Col. Kaunda aged 69 was driving a Toyota Hilux Registration No. BAE 2280 and was traveling to Lusaka from Chipata.

The Police Commissioner said the accident happened after Col. Kaunda lost control of the motor vehicle and overturned as he was trying to avoid hitting a cyclist.

Mr Chilufya said the former minister had two passengers on board namely Mary Mambo 29, his granddaughter and Thokozile Mambo aged 5 Months the latter’s baby.

Mr Chilufya said Col. Kaunda complained of Chest Pains while Mary and her daughter sustained cuts on the left elbow and bruises on the head respectively.

He said the trio were quickly rushed to St Francis Mission Hospital where they were attended to and discharged later in the day.

Meanwhile a 42 year old man of Menyani Village in Chief Ndake’s area of Nyimba District has been murdered.

Mr Chilufya said Jolofani Mumba was yesterday murdered by Steven Daka of the same village.

He said the deceased met his fate when he was trying to stop a fight between his son and Daka’s son.

Mr Chilufya said the deceased was in the process hit on the head by Daka using an axe handle.

He said Mumba was rushed to Nyimba District Hospital around 09 hrs but later died around 23hrs after succumbing to the effects of the head injury.

Mr Chilufya said the body of the deceased is in the mortuary at the same hospital while police have launched investigations and a manhunt for the assailant who is currently on the run.