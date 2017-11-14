Prominent Economist Chibamba Kanyama has revealed that there about 9,000 Zambians holding offshore accounts.
Mr Kanyama who is also a former official of the International Monetary Fund disclosed that the majority of these Zambians are serving in government.
He said he knows this for a fact because he personally introduced some of these Zambians to investment companies that specializes in offshore accounts.
Mr. Kanyama said the country already has companies such as deVere that handle offshore accounts.
“We have about 9000 Zambians with offshore accounts. Apparently, the majority are serving in government. I know this for a fact because I introduced them to some of the investment companies specializing in offshore accounts,” Mr Kanyama wrote on Facebook.
Mr Kanyama said he is horribly shocked at the noise that some people have created about offshore accounts when it’s the practice everywhere.
“We have tax allowances also to many foreign companies since 1994. After expiration, they closed and came with another name. You can invest offshore, earn your income, bring it back and reinvest in property,” he said.
He added, “I dealt with Mombasa Port Authority who once invested workers pension funds in Zambia and the Kenyans never protested.”
He said, “Taxes are a competitive platform globally. Mauritius is way ahead of Zambia due to these tax havens. We have many Zambian companies registered in Mauritius for this very reason. I am helping a Zambian owned company register in Mauritius. The very reason we have export processing zones is to attract foreign investors to manufacture here and never pay duty so long what they produce is for export.
He continued, “we flock to order things from Dubai by taking advantage of tax havens the country offers.”
Mr Kanyama noted that the only issue about tax havens is that many government crooks use it to steal money from citizens and hide the funds in these anonymous accounts, some of the beneficiaries are middlemen.
So why the noise when its HH? Why not make the same noise for the other 8,999 Zambians?
What’s wrong with someone looking for investment capital elsewhere, then come back and invest it in his home country? What wrong with marketeer forming a group called ichilimba to raise capital for investment into his or her business? There are so many ways of raising capital in business, what is all this fuss about 1 gentleman out of 8999 in Zambia?
Its funny that the usual suspects on this blog no longer have anything to say on HH! Whilst he may not be my role model, he has been exonerated! However, as CK says, the loss of revenue when people lock up questionable or tainted funds off shore is what we raise ethical questions about!
Am one of the the 9000 people holding an offshore account but I swear on my dead grandfather…. I didn’t steal from the fire trucks and ambulances,,,,,, I might have drank with my friend lungu but I swear I didn’t know the money was from fire trucks,,
It’s not an offence to own an offshore account. Everyone has the right to save their money in a place they think is safe – inside your pillow case or even stashed away neatly under a sack of mealie meal.
There are Legal provisions on how you keep your money. You do not own legal tender. It belongs to the government, and the Government regulates where and how you can store it.
You are right, Lombe. Nonetheless, it is the right of privacy that allows you to keep your money secretly.
I feel the debate here should not be on where you store money but on how this money was obtained in the first place. Tax avoidance may be legal but it is morally detested because it robs governments of funds to pay for education, health care or infrastructure.
Prices at home will go high beyond the reach of most citizens because a few elite, in this case 9,000 Zambians, are parking their cash behind anonymous companies abroad.
So, Mr Chibamba Kanyama is also a middleman from the way he’s explained things. And what sort of middle would help government crooks to steal money from citizens and hide the funds in these anonymous accounts if he knows for a fact the source of the money? Quite intriguing.
These 9000 plus did not lie under oath like your HH
This is the only analysis that is close to being sensible so far, on the so-called paradise papers. The majority of analyses were based on malice and not well-founded.
@Ba Kanyama — having offshore accounts is not what the problem is. The elephant in the room is how those funds were obtained in the first place.
People have explained one end of the stick which is legally investing these funds, GOOD, now can you explain the other end of the stick, which is how that money came about?
So Ba Kanyama – do not obfuscate the debate.
Everything he was explaining was ok until the very last paragraph.
“Mr Kanyama noted that the only issue about tax havens is that many government crooks use it to steal money from citizens and hide the funds in these anonymous accounts, some of the beneficiaries are middlemen.”
I am sure many Zambians want to know who is on the list because of Government crooks who use these tax havens to syphon money.
It surprises me at the ignorance exhibited by many Zambians in respect to off-shore accounts. We offer tax exemptions to certain mining companies up to more than 10 years, forgetting that our own wise business men and women in Zambia go and invest in other countries to enjoy the same tax havens out there.
And because it is someone who is in the opposition, we make so much noise when some of the senior members of the ruling party probably have companies across there.
Zambians, wake up. Why are you so slobbery.
Ignorance levels are so high in this country, YIKES. there’s is need for serious financial literacy.
So it is okay when the politicians are involved? Because some are in opposition and others in ruling party? How do we know who has stolen money or not? These secret accounts were not revealed by Zambians and so there is no malice from the Zambians
We have bena Kaizer Zulu who have companies in Dubai. That’s a fact and these are serving in goverment. I would be more worried about a Civil servant or a govt official having an off-shore account. I wouldn’t care if private citizens, who haven’t worked in govt like Nostradamus or Ndobo had an off-shore account in Mauritius. That’s their money
I said it and I will say it again. Without knowledge people perish. Don’t comment if you don’t understand. Read and learn.
Thanks.
So what?
Chibamba, please pump sense into these people. Thanks, learned one. Help Peter Sinkamba with a little more education.
They are stealing money and putting it into such accounts, HH earned and continues to earn it, while you hurt and hate!
Sinkamba need serious financial literacy lessons.
hh’s company transferred $40m to these tax havens without the consent of Finance ministry and trustees-nothing wrong with that???
Are you sure you have evidence? Instead of making noises like you are in calabash, why don’t you get out of that mutondo find your way to the courts and sort out your grievances in a civilized manner.
@Zambian stup1d citizen.
How did HH do that without having worked for the government?
Please point at those in government now and the past.
For your info I suspect that Lungu has accounts in South Africa, USA UK and China . All these accounts are full of stolen Zambian money.
Chishimba kanyama, the information you have just given is not meant to help Zambians to make right decision regarding HH. What u have just done is to shift the attention of Zambians away from HH. I’m sure beyond doubt that you have a relationship with HH. Chishimba kanyama you not different from HH and I doubt your credentials too. Stop being selfish and misleading the Zambians. U sound so fake!
Chibamba….
Dj7! you are a PF illiterate gullible cadre.
@DJ7
Is it because many PF top officials have off shore accounts full of government stolen money?
Chibamba: thank you.
What amazes me is the silence from BOZ and LOCAL Commercial banks.
Do they fear PF?
…and the pertinent question still stands: how did hakainde get so rich and start investing on offshore tax havens??? As Peter Sinkamba put it, an explanation and evidence from hh would do a lot of good.
Mr Chibamba Kanyama is trying to justify something that is morally wrong and deviate attention from his tribesmate the Supreme Leader HH of the UPND…If those Government workers also have money stashed away from the Tax Man it’s still morally wrong and if you have that information publish the list so we can read their names…But trying to justify something morally wrong just because your Supreme Leader HH is a culprit is something that may lower your Intergrity Mr Chibamba Kanyama…
You are just an id!ot who sees everything through tribe. You refute what he has said with facts.
@ Mutuloba the truth really pains hence the insults…I am not subscribed to group think like yourself…kikikiki… I hit the nail on the head…
Thanks Chibamba
This analysis has dissected the whole debate to small pieces. If you are good at analyzing, then the conclusion to be drawn here is that Zambia is also a tax haven. We are giving foreign companies tax holidays. The paradise papers are just showing loopholes, meaning it is the governments that are dumb not to be able to close these loopholes. other governments are aware and have deliberate policies for such havens. They allow these havens. So what’s the fuss about making strategic business decisions in order to make profit. The law only visit those who break it…
The partnerof IDC is CARGILL also mentioned inthe paradise papers. So by association so is the government and this is now confirmed by Mr,Kanyama
Zambians let’s not expose our ignorance publicly. Offshore accounts are a very old concept and I am surprised it is raising such a debate. What we must do is strengthen our financial sector to monitor money flows so that we can catch thieves, money laundering and corruption. Case closed!!