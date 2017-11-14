The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has challenged Roan Constituency Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili to withdraw a court case where he is challenging his expulsion from the ruling party.

Reacting to assertions by Hon Kambwili that the newly formed NDC party is stronger than what the ruling PF was five (5) into its existence, PF media director challenged Mr Kambwili to pave way for a by election in in Luanshya’s Roan Constituency.

Below is the full statement

WE ARE NOT INTERESTED IN KAMBWILI AND NDC’S POLITICS OF BRAGADOCCIO

Lusaka, Zambia, 13th November 2017 – Patriotic Front (PF) does not take seriously remarks from NDC leader Hon Chishimba Kambwili that his Party is stronger than what the ruling PF was five (5) into its existence.

We wish to put across to Hon Kambwili, who clearly is suffering from acute political amnesia that PF, five (5) years into its existence was winning Parliamentary by-elections against the then ruling Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD).

Hon Kambwili would therefore be wise to know that it is not the numbers of people who turn up to watch two political clowns performing some circus in Mufulira. The strength of a political Party is measured by the elections it can win especially against an incumbent.

In this regard, we put it to Hon Kambwili and his NDC that let him pave way for a by-election in Roan Constituency by withdrawing the matter before the courts. Otherwise we have refused to engage ourselves in politics of braggadocio. We have a nation looking up to PF in Government for real answers to their real challenges and that is where we shall invest our time. Anyone interested in flexing political muscle is welcome to dare challenge us in a Parliamentary by-election especially in Luanshya’s Roan Constituency.

Issued by:

Sunday Chanda

PF Media Director

Party Headquarters, Lusaka.