The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) says it is expanding the national tax bracket to include the informal sector and appoint agents to collect the base tax on behalf of the authority.

ZRA Corporate Communication Manager Topsy Sikalinda said the authority intends to intensify collection of presumptive and withholding tax on rental income.

Mr. Sikalinda told ZANIS in an interview in Siavonga that ZRA has a plan of expanding and collecting base tax that looks at marketeers and presumptive tax that applies to taxis and bus owners.

He said that the authority intends to improve tax pay education in 2018 and has decided to hold a workshop for business editors and reporters to enhance the dissemination of information to the general public.

Mr. Sikalinda reiterated the importance for editors and reporters to understand the role and operations of the Zambia Revenue Authority in order, to translate it to the general public.

He stated that the workshop that is running from the 13th to 14th of November this year will be facilitated by eminent media consultants and economist such as Chibamba Kanyama and all ZRA commissioners.