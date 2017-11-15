LifestylePhoto Gallery Minister of Health, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, on the Copperbelt November 15, 2017 2 172 views Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Minister of Health, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya (right) and Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo talk to Elizabeth Kamfwa after officially opening the Obstetric High Dependency Unit at Ndola Teaching Hospital Health workers at Ndola Teaching Hospital rush a patient into the Resuscitation Room Minister of Health, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya (left) and Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo cut a ribbon to officially open new elevators at Arthur Davison Children’s Hospital in Ndola Minister of Health, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya (left) and Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo (right) are lead on a tour of Ndola Teaching Hospital by Acting Senior Medical Superintendent, Dr. Justo Banda Minister of Health, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya (left) and Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo chat after officially opening the Arthur Davison School for Pediatrics and Child Health Nursing in Ndola Minister of Health, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya (left) and Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo cut a ribbon to officially open the Arthur Davison School for Pediatrics and Child Health Nursing in Ndola Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo addresses Head of Government Departments Minister of Health, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya visits the theatre at Mpongwe Mission Hospital Minister of Health, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya inspects laboratory equipment at Mpongwe Mission Hospital Loading...
strategising for presidency!……. Sudenly, the Doc is everywhere in the media.
