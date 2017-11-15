Minister of Health, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, on the Copperbelt

Minister of Health, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya (right) and Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo talk to Elizabeth Kamfwa after officially opening the Obstetric High Dependency Unit at Ndola Teaching Hospital
Health workers at Ndola Teaching Hospital rush a patient into the Resuscitation Room
Minister of Health, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya (left) and Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo cut a ribbon to officially open new elevators at Arthur Davison Children’s Hospital in Ndola
Minister of Health, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya (left) and Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo (right) are lead on a tour of Ndola Teaching Hospital by Acting Senior Medical Superintendent, Dr. Justo Banda
Minister of Health, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya (left) and Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo chat after officially opening the Arthur Davison School for Pediatrics and Child Health Nursing in Ndola
Minister of Health, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya (left) and Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo cut a ribbon to officially open the Arthur Davison School for Pediatrics and Child Health Nursing in Ndola
Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo addresses Head of Government Departments
Minister of Health, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya visits the theatre at Mpongwe Mission Hospital
Minister of Health, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya inspects laboratory equipment at Mpongwe Mission Hospital

