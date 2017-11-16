A wild elephant has smashed windows of a car at Courtyard Hotel in Livingstone in the Mosi-O-Tunya National Park that went to deliver water melons.
Owner of the car Stain Musungaila has told ZNBC news in Livingstone that the elephant smashed the windows of the car and started eating the watermelons.
Mr. Musungaila has narrated that workers tried to chase it to no avail and it only left after a wildlife officer fired twice in the air.
And his wife Gladys said the residents are now living in fear especially that elephants have killed three people in a space of two weeks.
Elephants gone wild this year. Maybe there is a tsunami coming!
ya something is coming
Come on, of course it wanted the Watermelons it was not really meant to attack humans but to feed.. LT Don’t post such stupid fake news don’t you know it can have a negative impact on our tourism?? sleeping journalists
Hotels were but in their territories wat do you expect
Elephants have as much right as human beings to be in this area. In fact, it is human beings who have encroached on their territory. These noble creatures are just rebelling against what they perceive as colonization of their land. It is their way of saying – get out of my land!.
Humans are encroaching too much and for as long as this movement continues, these cases will continue. We cannot blame the animals when we are building on their paths and territories. But that elephant just smelled an easy meal so why not pounce and use the muscle advantage and prey!
The bread crumbs are all over the story… WATERMELONS.. Isnt it more than clear what the elephant was after?????
Zambia is third hungriest nation in Africa…it has spilled to wildlife…courtesy of PF
Bamfumu please be careful next time you are in those wild jungles of Libingi. Please leave babukwe kun’ganda especially if you are delivering ifyo ifibimbi because ba Nsofu don’t know ati mwe nimwe bamboswa besu
YOU WOULD HAVE JUST THROW THE MELONS OUTSIDE AND THE CAR WIND SCREEN WOULD HAVE BEEN SPARED.