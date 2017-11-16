A wild elephant has smashed windows of a car at Courtyard Hotel in Livingstone in the Mosi-O-Tunya National Park that went to deliver water melons.

Owner of the car Stain Musungaila has told ZNBC news in Livingstone that the elephant smashed the windows of the car and started eating the watermelons.

Mr. Musungaila has narrated that workers tried to chase it to no avail and it only left after a wildlife officer fired twice in the air.

And his wife Gladys said the residents are now living in fear especially that elephants have killed three people in a space of two weeks.

