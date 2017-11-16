Donald Trump has agreed to allow legally hunted elephant trophies to be imported to the United States from Zimbabwe and Zambia.
President Trump’s administration has reversed a Barack Obama-era ban on the remains of elephants killed in Zimbabwe and Zambia entering the US, arguing it can actually boost conservation efforts.
That means Americans will soon be able to hunt the endangered big game, an activity that garnered worldwide attention when a Minnesota dentist took Cecil, perhaps the world’s most famous lion, near a wildlife park in Zimbabwe.
A US Fish and Wildlife Service spokesman said the move will allow the two African countries to include US sport hunting as part of their management plans for the elephants and allow them to put “much-needed revenue back into conservation.”
Critics, however, note the restrictions were created by the Obama administration in 2014 because the African elephant population had dropped. The animals are listed in the US Endangered Species Act, which requires the US government to protect endangered species in other countries.
The population of African elephants have declined by 111,000 in the last decade due in large part to poaching.
The ban on imports of sport-hunted African elephant trophies from Zimbabwe was initially imposed by the Obama administration in 2014 as part of a national strategy for combating wildlife trafficking.
“Additional killing of elephants in these countries, even if legal, is not sustainable and is not currently supporting conservation efforts that contribute towards the recovery of the species,” they said at the time.
The change in policy was announced by Safari Club International, who filed a lawsuit challenging the ban, along with the National Rifle Association, in 2014.
“These positive findings for Zimbabwe and Zambia demonstrate that the FWS recognises that hunting is beneficial to wildlife and that these range countries know how to manage their elephant populations,” said SCI President Paul Babaz.
“We appreciate the efforts of the Service and the US Department of the Interior to remove barriers to sustainable use conservation for African wildlife.”
Critics have called the move “jarring”, with The Humane Society (THS), an international animal protection organisation, citing a “lack of information about how money derived from trophy hunting by US hunters is distributed within Zimbabwe”.
“Let’s be clear: elephants are on the list of threatened species; the global community has rallied to stem the ivory trade; and now, the US government is giving American trophy hunters the green light to kill them,” said THS President Wayne Pacelle in a blog post.
“What kind of message does it send to say to the world that poor Africans who are struggling to survive cannot kill elephants in order to use or sell their parts to make a living, but that it’s just fine for rich Americans to slay the beasts for their tusks to keep as trophies?”
Zambia’s elephant population has dropped from 200,000 in 1972 to just a little over 21,000, he adds. While Zimbabwe’s elephant population has declined six per cent since 2001, Mr Pacelle says.
Source:Telegraph, CNN
It is up to us the Africans to safeguard that which God has given us….but with a corrupt PF leadership, everything goes
The Vice President of Zambia, Inonge Wina, wears Ivory bracelets on her wrists. Let her release a statement about that first.
Do we have sufficient elephants to go by those gun mongers from the USA? They will be flocking to Africa to complete the little that is left out, remember, to them it’s just a sport. I don’t think this is a good move, will encourage poaching even more.
Mr. Trump is a capitalist at heart.
@nubia princess
I wear an ivory bracelet too, but people of barosteland are not careless with nature, we have always been conservative with nature,,,,,..
And this white witch Trump is just greed, he wants zambian ivory for nothing..,,he wants to make money out of stup!d poor people like your PF Lungu
Trump is the worst I-d-I-o-t I have ever seen. Instead of identifying and improving on the weakness of the polices his predecessor had implemented, he is busy scrapping everything, without stepping back to think about the implications.
Just like FTJ dismantled everything KK had created. …even selling a cooking oil (ROP ) factory because it was created by KK.
I share your frustration especially that it’s evident this guy is after eliminating everything that was put in place by a black president. Sorry, I don’t play the skin colour game or be a crybaby as a race victim. But with this Trump guy, it’s evident what his motivation is – eliminate anything good by a Black President, and want to be remembered as a great president. To Zambia, preserve what Obama put in place.
@ndanje
Trump is not your friend when it comes to money, especially when you are black worst if you are PF like lungu
How do you identify legally procured ivory from the illegally procured one? If people can easily siphon money from their countries how can they fail to export illegal ivory as legal?
Ndanje khakis – Exactly, I’m wondering too, how you would distinguish between stolen money and money earned? This chap apart from reversing anything Obama did, he is a racist who does not care about Africa. Like others have said let protect our natural resources from this crap.
There is one terrorising people in Livingstone. That one can be gotten
Excessive hunting decimated wild life in America. Now Africa is their next target. This is a war now being declared on Africa’s elephants. What sin did we commit against these people? What sin has Africa’s wild life committed? Have they not taken away all our mineral wealth? Is it tourism which now holds a flicker of light for Africa? Is it not our main stay? If so, why should we hold our peace when such war has been declared against our natural wealth?
CORRECTION:
“…Isn’t tourism what now holds a flicker of hope for Africa?”
“What kind of message does it send to say to the world that poor Africans who are struggling to survive cannot kill elephants in order to use or sell their parts to make a living, but that it’s just fine for rich Americans to slay the beasts for their tusks to keep as trophies?”
You are shot to death if you are poor Zambian found killing elephants trying to make a living out it. But the rich out of pretence of obtaining hunting licences take all the benefits from these animals.
I think Trump is a genius. I am sure Trump has also gotten the news that elephants have killed 3 people in Zambia in a space of one week and a truck carrying water melons was also attacked a couple of days ago.
HE HAS LIFTED THE BAN SO THAT MORE ELEPHANTS CAN BE GUNNED DOWN AND MINIMISE THE DANGER THAT THESE ELEPHANTS ARE CURRENTLY POSING TO HIS CITIZENS WHO ARE VISITING ZAMBIA AS TOURISTS. We all know that America will always go to extreme to protect their citizens abroad regardless of the location.
Trump fears that the next tourist to be killed by elephants in Zambia or Zimbabwe will be an American.
What poor reasoning. Well done for effort though
This has no benefit to poor Zambians and comes in the wake of trumps Asia tour….it is the Chinese that have convinced trump to lift the ban, they are the ones who will benefit.
Knowing corrupt lungu and his thugs don’t be surprised if they sell rights to harvest elephant tusks to the Chinese.. ..to export to the USA then re export to Asia and China.. .
So is this what HH meant when he said that “I would not want to disclose so much but just know that we are talking to President Trump. Once he has settled down, he will deal with all these African dictators who are abusing human rights,”
The orange orangutan at 1600 Pennsylvania avenue Washington DC even visited the reptile Duterte just to spite Obama, the guy that insulted his predecessor. Your enemy’s enemy is your friend. I used to believe in America and its people but the escalating hate is just bewildering and sad
In America, even fishing in their rivers and lakes has largely been reduced to a sporting activity. It cannot be done on a large commercial scale as we do here in our lakes such as the Kariba, Bangweulu, Mweru and Tanganyika, or in our rivers such as the Zambezi, Kafue, Luangwa etc.. Fish got finished in their rivers and lakes due to excessive fishing. In our case, however, we have been fishing in these lakes and rivers for thousands of years. America, on the other hand, was only discovered by Christopher Columbus a few hundred years ago!
It behooves us to see that, what Mr. Trump has said, is tantamount to commercializing poaching in Zambia and Zimbabwe. Mind you, Americans have powerful guns that will shoot and kill without producing even a tiny bit of sound. How may a game ranger…
>>> How may a game ranger fair, faced with a poacher who is using such kind of a gun?