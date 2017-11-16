An accident occurred on the Chingola -Chililabombwe road on Wednesday morning.A simple risk assessment could have prevented this from happening. Commuters complain that whilst the road is under construction there is no proper traffic control on the road.No further details of the accident were available at the time of publication.
Home General News Trailer slips of truck and crashes onto on- coming cars on Chingola-Chililabombwe...
this is Zambia infrastructure development for you; there should have been people directing traffic to let some cars pass while others wait since the roads seems to be under construction; thankfully that lives were not lost & I hope not life was lost;
Zambian roads always look like a set for a FINAL DESTINATION movie.
This is the problem of not putting road signage, am sure the driver didn’t see any specifications on height , a truck with such height can’t go through that lowly built brigde. HALLO RDA.
For your information there are people with flags giving direction. I was there for two days. Eye witnesses said the container was slightly higher than the clearance of the bridge. It safely passed the overbridge at Mwaiseni but failed to clear the one at the Solwezi turn off. It’s assumed that the muck from the construction work could have reduced the clearance. Even in Australia it happens.
Someone responsible for risk assessment should be fired. This should not be allowed to happen. These rtsa guys have no idea what safety is for road users. They think speed and a muddy engine are the causes of accidents
You need also to find out if the container was properly secured and by who?