UPND president Hakainde Hichilema says the current political situation in Zimbabwe is a wake-up call for SADC which he said has not been proactive in dealing with human rights issues in member countries.
Mr Hichilema said the SADC has adopted a laissez-faire attitude when handling issues of poor governance.
He was speaking to journalists at the Supreme Court grounds today after attending a Constitutional Court hearing in Margaret Mwanakatwe’s appeal against the nullification of her Lusaka Central parliamentary seat which Charlotte Scott had successfully petitioned.
“This is a wakeup call to SADC which has taken a laissez-faire attitude in pro actively dealing with concerns of citizens of our region. The Economic Community for West African States is doing much better in this area, ECOWAS is more proactive and it takes interest in cases to do with abuse of human rights, liberties and freedoms. It takes interest in the breakdown of the rule of law, we have seen ECOWAS take steps in Gambia, in Côte d’Ivoire, in Burkina Faso and indeed in Mali pro-actively which SADC has to done and SADC clears now has been behaving in a manner we can describe as an attitude of ‘scratch my back and I scratch yours’, ignore the rule of law in your neighbouring country which is a SADC member and say nothing about my country when I break the rule of law,” Mr Hichilema said.
Mr Hichilema condemned SADC for waiting until people’s lives were at risk before taking the matter seriously.
Mr Hichilema said the unfolding events in that country affects everyone because when Zimbabwe’s social, economic and political status is in limbo, even Zambia’s gets affected.
The UPND leader has therefore called for an urgent amicable solution which places and prioritises the interest of Zimbabweans.
Mr Hichilema said this is a lesson to bodies like Southern African Development Community (SADC) which always only waits for situations to escalate and later begin issuing statements either for their own interest or whoever is holding onto power and not the citizens.
“We stand with our brothers in Zimbabwe and pray for calm and that such situations can always be avoided when people’s cries are listened to on time. This is why in country’s situation we are saying only the dialogue process will help us restore the rule of law and establish strong independent institutions that will without political influence adjudicate matters in a just manner,” Mr Hichilema said.
He added, “And today, SADC through the current Head of SADC Jacob Zuma is saying ‘SADC is watching keenly’ but what are they watching keenly?’ Because Zimbabwe has been degenerating for the last 10 to 15 years and now Zimbabweans are at the risk of losing life and property and becoming refugees in bigger numbers yet again when SADC has been basically sitting and having meetings like nothing is going on wrong in our countries,” he said.
Mr. Hichilema predicted that there would be an inflow of Zimbabweans refugees into Zambia following the power crisis.
“We wish the people of Zimbabwe the best, we wish them safety and calmness within stormy waters to probably help lead into a situation that Zimbabweans have been expecting for too long and it’s not been coming, and that is to allow for observance of the rule of law,” he said.
“To allow for Zimbabweans to enjoy human rights, liberties and freedoms which they have not been enjoying for a long time and that will lead to peace and stability that will allow for free, fair and credible elections so that leaders that care for the people of Zimbabwe are put in place and then Zimbabweans don’t have to migrate to neighbouring countries and you know Zambia has been home for a lot of Zimbabweans and this situation may be exacerbated now by the current situation in Zimbabwe,” he said.
SADC is a SAD affair !!
Great to see former president Guy Scott.
I think Magerate vs Charlotte elections rerun is better news than Mugabe vs SADC.
HH himself attempted a coup but he is not wired right to carry out something this well orchestrated. the best he could do was road rage!
Well said mr President.
The hopeless and toothless SADC region!
watching keenly means ndeloleshafye!
Zupta knows inkama!
The fact that SADC or AU has never condemned Mugabe’s 37 years as dictator, and the vile dictator even served as AU chair should tell you these organisations are impotent and not a factor. These stup!d punks in SADC and AU have been eye witness to Mugabe’s deliberate, calculated, single handed, satanic destruction of a prosperous country that Zimbabwe was. Getting rid of Mugabe should make every lover of democracy rejoice. People of Zim have suffered enough at the hands of this educated charlatan and his evil wife.
Bayamba kubwetuka.
You MISS IT HH, the “coup” in Zimbabwe is NOT NECESSARILY” about supporting the suffering masses!! It IS MORE OF AN INTERNAL POWER STRUGGLE to control the country BY DIFFERENT FACTIONS OF THE SAME GROUP, ZANU-PF AND LIKELY SAME IDEOLOGY! It was ignited by Mugabe’s wife wanting to gain control of party she DIDN’T EVEN KNOW HOW WHERE IT STARTED FROM, more like those who felt they “SHOULD SUCCEED THEIR UNCLE or DAD”- YOUR FANS!! WHAT BETTER HAS ECOWAS DONE IN COTE D’IVOIRE RATHER THAN TO ENDORSE THE COLONIAL TAKE OVER OF THE COUNTRY BY A STOOGE OF THE FRENCH,BANISHING A PATRIOTIC PRESIDENT GBAGBO TO THE HAGUE- you call that good?? ZIM SOLDIERS ARE SO DOING WELL, they still treating Mugabe with respect-they are mature!!
BOB CAN’T GO ON DRIBBLING ELEMENTS THAT RIGGED ELECTIONS FOR ZANUPF. HE SHOULD HAVE REMINDED “LADY GAGA” OR STOPPED HER FROM BEING OVER AMBITIOUS. MANJE GAME YA LOLA, THE WORLD HAS BECOME VERY SMALL FOR HER.
What would HH have done in the past 10~15 years had he been leader? Probably the nothing until the situation warranted need for intervention.. It is easier to speak
Don’t forget that Mwanawasa, as SADC chairman denounced Mugabe’s misrule. Every leader in SADC was quiet
History keeps on repeating itself.
SADC is riddled with geo-political and personal rivalries among leaders which threaten to make it difficult to deal with internal conflicts and rein in rogue states. Mugabe’s fracas with Mwanawasa was reminiscent of his row with former South African president Nelson Mandela during a SADC meeting in Angola in 1997.
SADC diplomats indicates there were not just divisions, but a fierce clash between Mugabe and Mwanawasa that left the regional leaders shocked. They say the trouble started after Mbeki del-ivered his report on talks between the Zimbabwean ruling party Zanu (PF) and the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC).
“After Mbeki delivered his report to the summit, Mwanawasa, as the chair of the meeting, said there was an urgent need to…
Continued —
“After Mbeki delivered his report to the summit, Mwanawasa, as the chair of the meeting, said there was an urgent need to discuss Zimbabwe because the situation there had become ‘unacceptable’.
Kikwete said there was no need to discuss it because talks were in progress and Mbeki concurred,” a senior diplomat said.
The wrangle was caused by an attempt by Mwanawasa to table Zimbabwe for discussion, a move which enraged Mugabe.
hh always complains in life that show you are not a leader
He has also overstayed as a leader in upnd. It is starts even from families.
@5.1 Charles.. YOU ARE SPOT ON! The other day he was saying in Ndola at a card renewal exercise ““My wife Mutinta and I would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the multitudes of people who turned up for the UPND membership card renewal,” – HOW DIFFERENT IS HE FROM ROBERT MUGABE AND HIS WIFE GRACE IN ZANU-PF personalizing a political party which should belong to all members!! HE IS A DICTATOR IN WAITING!!
HH u are only active on social media and most of your supporters are on social media living abroad and worse of all they don’t vote.
On the ground , you not known by ordinary people apart from your Tonga village. And when you fail , u make noise together with your abroad supporters who don’t even have votes cards.
That’s why they call you Under5 and your supporters under1 **********.
So over 30,000 voters in Kanyama are on social media ??? When u are barking from afar you miss the point and over 45% voters that voted HH are on social media???? when there is only 14% penetration of smart phones of mobile phone users in Zambia?? Comment with facts PLEASE !!! Dont make pronouncements just because they sound nice to those that may not like HH or the UPND
This is what happens when you turn a political party into your own kantemba. HH and that disgraced pastor, take note.
The SADC region lacks a model country. Since there isn’t such a country, why can’t they form an umbrella body like ECOWAS and ECOMOG? Are they so naive? Check and see what happened in Ivory Cost and the Gambia. That’s what SADC needs – a military force of sorts.
I mean, a superior regional military force.
HH has made objective points here about the Zimbabwe and African situation and all some bloggers can do is attack him personally. SADC is toothless and has been for some time. If Presidents have been afraid to speak about violations in other countries or selfishly considered what they would ‘lose out’, at least they should have been robustly doing so through a regional body – relentlessly.
That is why it is crucial to strengthen institutions NOW and allow level playing fields. What is happening can happen to any other Southern African country that does not take heed – especially when those benefiting from corrupted and usurped institutions think it will last forever.
HH is not the right person to talk about events in Zimbabwe because he can make a worse president than Mugabe: Ascending to UPND president through tribalism; Overstaying in the position of UPND president even after leading his party to defeat 10 times and disregarding the UPND constitution – all is proof enough that HH has neither knowledge nor regard for democracy and constitution and that he ‘s worse than Mugabe.
As head of an opposition party, a government-in-waiting, he might be in line to be part of SADC one day. To let fly random accusations that lack substance against SADC in the media is testimony of a person who lacks leadership ettiquette and wisdom. hh speaks like a musical concert mc playing to the crowd. Mazoka had a shadow cabinet that had professionals who would have gone on the ground and advised their leader appropriately. WHAT A CONTRAST WITH THIS MISGUIDED FAILURE ABOVE. hh has vague knowledge of real governance.
This disaster man. Whatever rubbish that happens its political milage. Not so long ago he used Kenya situation to make some political milage. He is really petty!
He is a disaster.
Pathetic.
I have come to a conclusion that HH is a sadist. Surely is this the time to blame anyone especially SADC for this Zimbabwe situation? And why does he have to turn everything to himself? He is really something else, isn’t he? The people of Zimbabwe need our prayers and help right now and if they have to come to Zambia again as things are sorted out in their country so be it. We know it will only be temporary. In Eastern province there is saying that says “Alendo ni mame”. The Zimbabweans will only be alendos ( Visitors) if they came to Zambia. They will eventually return to Zimbabwe at some stage. Lets pray for a peaceful resolution and a lasting solution. You don’t cry over spilt milk. What a leader this HH!
Hakainde again making utterances carelessly without strategy….anyway the organisation was quiet when he was locked up!!