The Jesuit Center for Theological Reflection (JCTR) in Livingstone says has expressed dismay with findings by the Auditor General (AG)’s report, saying the lack of action is alarming.
Speaking with Radio Musi O Tunya News, JCTR outreach coordinator, George Makaha has further demanded that government implements measures that will see an end to corruption scandals each year.
He notes that it was also becoming worrisome for government to continue giving funds towards organs that are cited to be corrupt by the AG’s report.
Mr. Makaha has further expressed dismay that the AG’s office has no power to prosecute perpetrators but only announces, saying independence is required to restore financial discipline in public institutions.
The JCTR outreach coordinator has since appealed to secretary to treasury to devises measures that will discourage financial abuse by controlling officers as he was the chief controlling officer.
And Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) in Livingstone says the 2016 Auditor General’s report on misappropriation of funds is saddening.
The opposition party further attributes the development to failure by law enforcers to work independently.
UPND District Chairman for Politics, Lutangu Fwanyanga says it is sad that institutions responsible of arresting perpetrators of crime have gone to sleep for fear of losing jobs.
Mr. Fwanyanga also alleged that police, drug enforcement commission and anti-corruption commission among others, were only working on orders by those in the forefront stealing public resources.
He wonders why police were only interested in pursuing opposing political parties instead of being proactive on matters that retard development in the country.
Mr. Fwanyanga has since commended the auditor general’s office for highlighting corruption allegations and challenged law enforcement agencies to emulate his office to stop the trend from happening in future.
Last time i heard Lungu saying ACC had to have his permission to prosecute certain accused people.
Jokes all over . Tuma chalo tumbi utu, kaya
The system’s that are already in place can work effectively if there’s political will. If the 3 arms of Government are seen to give direction in the fight against corruption, then all other agencies will be activated. But If the Executive is not firing corrupt leaders, the Speaker is defending corruption, and the judiciary is toothless, then the whole Government machinery collapses.
The best suggestion I have heard in the past 20 years yet.
You might have heard wrong the one who said permission was required was MCS when Summer kaStomach was about to be arrested for his corrupt activities in the import of crude oil. Turning to the issue no JICTR you cannot be judge and jury, the auditors can be called as witnesses to testify to their findings what we need is a trio evidence brought by findings from audit and amendment to the Civil Service General Orders and the Civil Service Financial Orders, and then a bit like the Traffic Act where you have Ratsa have a fast track court for theft by civil servants that should kill them maybe a special unit set up in the Public Defenders Office….but not AG…that would be double tobela
Correct, my friend. That is the role of the Public Protector. Government needs to invest more in the investigative ability of ZP and the quality of prosecutors at NPA. Then as you have put it, specialised units within these institutions are required. What George Mukaha is talking about is a classic case of CSOs meddling in affairs of countries-TOTALLY NOT FEASIBLE, STICK TO HUMANITARIAN WORK, GEORGE.