The Jesuit Center for Theological Reflection (JCTR) in Livingstone says has expressed dismay with findings by the Auditor General (AG)’s report, saying the lack of action is alarming.

Speaking with Radio Musi O Tunya News, JCTR outreach coordinator, George Makaha has further demanded that government implements measures that will see an end to corruption scandals each year.

He notes that it was also becoming worrisome for government to continue giving funds towards organs that are cited to be corrupt by the AG’s report.

Mr. Makaha has further expressed dismay that the AG’s office has no power to prosecute perpetrators but only announces, saying independence is required to restore financial discipline in public institutions.

The JCTR outreach coordinator has since appealed to secretary to treasury to devises measures that will discourage financial abuse by controlling officers as he was the chief controlling officer.

And Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) in Livingstone says the 2016 Auditor General’s report on misappropriation of funds is saddening.

The opposition party further attributes the development to failure by law enforcers to work independently.

UPND District Chairman for Politics, Lutangu Fwanyanga says it is sad that institutions responsible of arresting perpetrators of crime have gone to sleep for fear of losing jobs.

Mr. Fwanyanga also alleged that police, drug enforcement commission and anti-corruption commission among others, were only working on orders by those in the forefront stealing public resources.

He wonders why police were only interested in pursuing opposing political parties instead of being proactive on matters that retard development in the country.

Mr. Fwanyanga has since commended the auditor general’s office for highlighting corruption allegations and challenged law enforcement agencies to emulate his office to stop the trend from happening in future.