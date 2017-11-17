Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba says Zambia is confident the resolutions passed at an emergency meeting in Botswana of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ Troika Plus Council Chairperson will aid in diffusing the political impasse in Zimbabwe.

Mr. Kalaba said observations made by SADC over the unfolding political atmosphere in Zimbabwe were realistic and in the best interests of the stability of the country and the wider region.

He explained that SADC had taken a much more proactive approach in order to pacify the situation between the different interest groups involved in the political stalemate in Harare.

“We have come up with the resolutions as Troika Plus Chair of SADC, that is South Africa. The observations we have made are realistic and they are all aimed at ensuring the issues that are before us in Zimbabwe are swiftly resolved. And so, we are just trying to be proactive other than being reactive as an organisation.”

And the Foreign Affairs Minister has called upon Zimbabweans to remain calm and united. He said Zambia would not be happy to see its southern neighbour thrown into division.

Mr. Kalaba said the two nations had continued to enjoy strong bilateral ties and any political upheaval in the country would have a strong and direct impact on Zambia.

“We are only as strong as we are united and as weak as we are divided. Zambia will not be happy to see a divided Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe has been a very good neighbour to us. We have been trading with Zimbabwe and our people go back and forth in our two countries. So, the destabilization or any mayhem in Zimbabwe will have a direct impact on Zambia” he noted