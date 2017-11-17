Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba says Zambia is confident the resolutions passed at an emergency meeting in Botswana of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ Troika Plus Council Chairperson will aid in diffusing the political impasse in Zimbabwe.
Mr. Kalaba said observations made by SADC over the unfolding political atmosphere in Zimbabwe were realistic and in the best interests of the stability of the country and the wider region.
He explained that SADC had taken a much more proactive approach in order to pacify the situation between the different interest groups involved in the political stalemate in Harare.
“We have come up with the resolutions as Troika Plus Chair of SADC, that is South Africa. The observations we have made are realistic and they are all aimed at ensuring the issues that are before us in Zimbabwe are swiftly resolved. And so, we are just trying to be proactive other than being reactive as an organisation.”
And the Foreign Affairs Minister has called upon Zimbabweans to remain calm and united. He said Zambia would not be happy to see its southern neighbour thrown into division.
Mr. Kalaba said the two nations had continued to enjoy strong bilateral ties and any political upheaval in the country would have a strong and direct impact on Zambia.
“We are only as strong as we are united and as weak as we are divided. Zambia will not be happy to see a divided Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe has been a very good neighbour to us. We have been trading with Zimbabwe and our people go back and forth in our two countries. So, the destabilization or any mayhem in Zimbabwe will have a direct impact on Zambia” he noted
The people want change you leaders don’t. Let there be change please!
Robert Mugabe is way ahead of his game.
@ 1,
Change does not come through extra-constitutional acts but grass-root political machination of mobilizing the masses on issues that resonate them. We are seeing a tuft of factional politics with a partisans military openly fending for its interest and legacy. The military and all veterans are after retaining power within Zanu-PF period. They are not maneuvering for none entities in the fragmented opposition. No doubt China has sadly taken sides and is the spark-plug maneuvering for better influence to plunder Zimbabwe vast resources unabated. All our China dependent nations have reasons to activate their covert systems slight jacket schemes of influence. Again, thinking that success of a coup could help the opposition is a fallacy of falsification. Take it from here, this is a…
Support Zimbabwe for a progressive Africa. SADC is full of fat, greedy A-holes!
Like all of you I trust Lungu and his subordinate to ensure the Army disappear with the tails between their legs.
Mugabe is the democratically elected president.
He stays.
SADC has been a useless and visionless organization so “confidence” is a misapplied here.Its a bad day to leave uncle Bob still in charge.
Mugabe is a gone and these efforts to keep him in power will fall flat
A group OF CRIMINALS EQUIVALENT to Grace and the criminals surrounding MUGABE are now Expresses Confidence in SADC Resolutions on Zimbabwe. These guys robbed money from Zambia with the pretext that they were buying fire tenders. IN ZAMBIA we do not have criminal surrounding Jonathan, Jonathan and the people around him are actually all criminals and the net will close in on them.
There’s no impasse in Zim. Those stupid soldiers should be arrested and convicted for treason. They are not disciplined. How can you treat a Head of State like that? You sorround him with guns. They are cowards.
What we are seeing in Zimbabwe is classic factional politics of partisans realigning for succession. The ideologues in the uniforms are fighting to retain power within Zanu-PF and not for none entities to Zanu-PF legacy of liberation wars. Thinking that successful coup or not would help the opposition is wishful thinking at worst. This is a Zanu-PF tuft.
Where was this same SADC when millions of Zimbabweans were fleeing Mugabe’s tyrannical rule enmass to South Africa and Europe, some being burned alive in SA ??? Some dying of starvation and hunger in the bush trails crossing into S.A.?
Ofcouse SADC was busy protecting Mugabe and the other dictators….
This game is now in injury time, trusting there will be no penalty shoot-out.
It would be fallacy and phone to get rid a democratic elected president in Mugabe.
I trust all of you are condemning the amending with every profanity word you can think of.
I think it’s wrong for SADC to use the term PROACTIVE. They are just a reactive bunch.