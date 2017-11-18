

Roan PF Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has said that the newly formed National Democratic Congress (NDC) will teach the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) lessons they will never forget.

Addressing hundreds of NDC supporters in Lusaka this afternoon, Mr Kambwili accused President Edgar Lungu of not respecting late President Michael Sata because during the memorial this year, the head of state decided to go and watch NAPSA vs. ZANACO Game.

Mr Kambwili said that the newly formed party will be officially launched in January and go to the convention to elect the leaders in Kabwe at Mulungushi Rock of Authority, after a week of the launch.

Mr. Kambwili further said that as things stands, he is still a PF member and NDC Political Consultant.

Mr. Kambwili has also stated that the ruling party was headed for a downfall as genuine members have left the party to join the NDC.

And former Republican Vice President Dr. Guy Scott has said that he is glad that the NDC comprises of genuine PF Members who are not happy with President Lungu’s administration.

Dr. Scott has referred to the current PF under President Lungu as gong’a while genuine members who respect the vision of late President Sata are in NDC.