Minister of Tourism Charles Banda says his Ministry has deployed more officers from the Department of Wildlife into the Mosi-oa-Tunya national park where three people were recently killed by elephants.
Mr. Banda says the Wildlife officers will intensify patrols and educate people on what to do when they encounter elephants in the national park.
The Minister says government has no plans to move the elephants to another National park because they are wild animals and do not only belong to Zambia but Botswana and Namibia as well.
He said Botswana is facing a similar situation because during this period, elephants move a lot in search of fruits.
Mr. Banda adds that Government’s aim to deploy more Wildlife officials is to safeguard human life.
He was speaking in an interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka.
Just a waste of resources and time. Elephants are very peaceful animals when left alone. What can the officers do if a herd of Elephants decide to cause rampage?
Just stay away from the animals and all will be fine. Nobody gets near, nobody gets hurt – simple as that.
The thing is that when people construct structures like hotels, lodges, campsites, roads, etc, there should be research done in understanding the migratory routes of these animals. If you build in their path of course you will clash at some point, since these are habit animals. Even when they cross the borders, or the rivers, they usually have specific locations where they have been doing it for hundreds of years, so this has to be observed when humans create structures. And as Nine Chale correctly observes, elephants are generally peaceful when left alone. They even warn by flapping their ears before they decide to charge. More training in understanding elephant behaviour is probably necessary for people working in these areas. These are not cute paintings on the wall. These are wild…