Minister of Tourism Charles Banda says his Ministry has deployed more officers from the Department of Wildlife into the Mosi-oa-Tunya national park where three people were recently killed by elephants.

Mr. Banda says the Wildlife officers will intensify patrols and educate people on what to do when they encounter elephants in the national park.

The Minister says government has no plans to move the elephants to another National park because they are wild animals and do not only belong to Zambia but Botswana and Namibia as well.

He said Botswana is facing a similar situation because during this period, elephants move a lot in search of fruits.

Mr. Banda adds that Government’s aim to deploy more Wildlife officials is to safeguard human life.

He was speaking in an interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka.