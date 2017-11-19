Today’s Scripture

“And I will make My covenant (solemn pledge) between Me and you and will multiply you exceedingly.” (Genesis 17:2, AMPC)

He Will Multiply You

God is in the multiplication business. It doesn’t matter what your need is today, God wants to increase you!

One time in the Old Testament, God simply multiplied the sound of four men’s footsteps and caused them to sound like a mighty army. When their enemies heard them coming, they took off running. Thousands of people, thousands of troops running for their lives, scared to death, thinking they were being attacked by a massive army, when in fact, it was just four people.

Friend, God can make you seem bigger than you really are. He can make you look more powerful. He knows how to multiply your influence, your strength, your talent. He can multiply your income or whatever else you need! You don’t have to figure it all out. All you have to do is believe. If you will release your faith and get up every day expecting God’s far and beyond favor, then you’re going to see God show up and do amazing things. He’ll bless you beyond your wildest dreams and multiply you in every area of your life!

A Prayer for Today

“Father God, thank You for Your faithfulness in my life. Thank You for Your promise to bless and multiply me. Direct my steps, keep me close to You as I increase in You in Jesus’ name. Amen.”