Finish Ambassador to Zambia Timo Olkkonen says the continued reports of misapplication of funds are denting Zambia’s image internationally.

Mr. Olkkonen has expressed concern that some Civil Society Organizations have been cited of misapplication of donor funds.

He says the funding appetite by donors will be reduced if the vice is not addressed.

Mr. Olkkonnen has told Q-news that revelations of misappropriation of funds and corruption are bad for Zambia as they are tarnishing the country’s image, adding that this is also hurting not only donors, but investors perceptions as well.

He says such cases have the potential to make it difficult for the country to ask for financial assistance.

Mr. Olkkonnen says there is need for Zambia to curb the misapplication of funds so that investors and donors do not lose confidence in investing in Zambia.