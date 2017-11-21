Cops in riot gear

North-Western Province Permanent Secretary, Ephraim Mateyo has expressed disappointment at the recent riots by some residents of Zambezi district who destroyed government offices and a motor vehicle.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Mateyo says the action taken by the residents was uncalled for and detrimental to the developmental efforts by government in the district.

He says there was no need for the residents to resort to violent behavior as a way of solving their differences.

The permanent secretary said this during a fact-finding mission of the fracas that took place on the 10th and 11th of November, this year in Zambezi resulting in offices belonging to the ministry of agriculture, meteorological department and an airport tower being damaged among others.

The incident also left three police officers injured.

Mr. Mateyo has warned that people involved in the riot will be prosecuted in accordance with the laws of Zambia.

He implored the Zambia police service to act without fear or favor to bring such acts of vandalism to an end.

So far police have arrested 12 people of Chingalala village in Zambezi for rioting after officers stopped them from burying their late headman in an undesignated area, earmarked for a market.