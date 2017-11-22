FAZ has hailed the appointment of Janny Sikazwe on the panel of 36 elite referees to officiate the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Sikazwe is among six African referees scheduled to be in Russia.

“I would like to convey our happiness on your (Sikazwe) recent appointment which is another vivid testament to your level of professionalism and competence in the game,” FAZ President Andrew Kamanga said.

The specific roles of the 36 referees picked for World Cup are still unknown

Sikazwe has in the last 11 months officiated at the FIFA Club World Cup, Africa Cup and the Unde-20 World Cup.

“The level of success you have attained in a calendar year is commendable,” Kamanga noted.

Below is the full list according to FIFA zones

AFC

Fahad AL MIRDASI (KSA)

Alireza FAGHANI (IRN)

Ravshan IRMATOV (UZB)

Mohammed Abdulla MOHAMED (UAE)

Ryuji SATO (JPN)

Nawaf Abdulla SHUKRALLA (BHR)

CAF

Mehdi ABID CHAREF (ALG)

Malang DIEDHIOU (SEN)

Bakary Papa GASSAMA (GAM)

Ghead GRISHA (EGY)

Janny SIKAZWE (ZAM)

Weyesa Bamlak TESSEMA (ETH)

CONCACAF

Joel AGUILAR (SLV)

Mark W. GEIGER (USA)

Jair MARRUFO (USA)

Ricardo MONTERO (CRC)

John PITTI (PAN)

Cesar Arturo RAMOS PALAZUELOS (MEX)

CONMEBOL

Julio BASCUÑAN (CHI)

Enrique CACERES (PAR)

Andres CUNHA (URU)

Nestor PITANA (ARG)

Sandro RICCI (BRA)

Wilmar ROLDAN (COL)

OFC

Matthew CONGER (NZL)

Norbert HAUATA (TAH)

UEFA

Felix BRYCH (GER)

Cüneyt CAKIR (TUR)

Sergey KARASEV (RUS)

Bjorn KUIPERS (NED)

Szymon MARCINIAK (POL)

Antonio Miguel MATEU LAHOZ (ESP)

Milorad MAZIC (SRB)

Gianluca ROCCHI (ITA)

Damir SKOMINA (SVN)

Clement TURPIN (FRA