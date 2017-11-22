The ruling Patriotic Front has noted sentiments by Mr. Hakainde Hichilema congratulating neighbouring Zimbabwe while asking President Edgar Lungu to take lessons from Zimbabwe following the resignation of President Robert Mugabe. Most Zambians would not believe such advice is coming from a man who has been at the helm of his Party’s leadership for over a decade.

We wonder therefore, who, between Mr. Hichilema and President Lungu needs to take those lessons. It is not a secret that Mr. Hichilema has been at the helm of UPND leadership for eleven (11) years and would have clocked fourteen (14) years in 2021.

Being at the helm of UPND leadership for over a decade should earn Mr. Hichilema the title of UPND’s life President.

This has been 11 years void of intra-party democracy in the UPND. 11 years without a single convention and there is no denying that Mr. Hichilema wants to remain the UPND leader in 2021 and beyond.

We therefore call on UPND to consider asking their leader to step down and give way to intra-party democracy.

Issued by:

Sunday Chanda

PF Media Director