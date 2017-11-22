The ruling Patriotic Front has noted sentiments by Mr. Hakainde Hichilema congratulating neighbouring Zimbabwe while asking President Edgar Lungu to take lessons from Zimbabwe following the resignation of President Robert Mugabe. Most Zambians would not believe such advice is coming from a man who has been at the helm of his Party’s leadership for over a decade.
We wonder therefore, who, between Mr. Hichilema and President Lungu needs to take those lessons. It is not a secret that Mr. Hichilema has been at the helm of UPND leadership for eleven (11) years and would have clocked fourteen (14) years in 2021.
Being at the helm of UPND leadership for over a decade should earn Mr. Hichilema the title of UPND’s life President.
This has been 11 years void of intra-party democracy in the UPND. 11 years without a single convention and there is no denying that Mr. Hichilema wants to remain the UPND leader in 2021 and beyond.
We therefore call on UPND to consider asking their leader to step down and give way to intra-party democracy.
Issued by:
Sunday Chanda
PF Media Director
Iwe Chanda lekefyo, tabakupanye HH ni lesa wabo!
Let me make it clear for everyone. We have done our best to include others like GBM , Mutale Halumango etc. We will not be that naive to hold elections knowing very well what GBM can do.
UPND needs a Mnangagwa………Can GBM rise to the occasion?
At the recent UPND card renewal gathering He said ” My wife and I will like to thank……”. That is how Mugabe started with Amai Grace Mugabe. Watch out for Amai Muti…..
🙂
It’s really challenging to understand the thinking capacities of these so-called government and party spokespersons. Is this the level of argumentation coming from a Communication Director?? Yesterday, Kampamba Mulenga came up with a childish explanation that ECLdid not force his ministers to stay. Today, another spokesperson trying to put across a bizarre argument about HH, and yet he is defending his boss who is known to have not followed the Constitution. Ati “Most Zambians would not believe such advice is coming from a man who has been at the helm of his Party’s leadership”, the same way, one would argue that ECL has no moral authority to advise Zim to follow the constitution since he never did.
PF only seemed to have changed leadership because of death and that is the nature of Zambian and African politics at party level. Even the so called intra-party democracy in PF is Fake, it was guy Scott who forced a situation for the “pretentious” convention to have taken place which was done by the raising of hands. Any one who would think MCS wouldn’t have been PF president till 2026 if he was still alive is literally being a Mugabe in self deceit. No party in Zambia truly has free, fair and independent intra-party democracy and thus Chanda should stop this clowning and instead focus on also enhancing Intra-party democracy in Zambia if necessary have it fully prescribed in our laws to compel all political Partys otherwise the UPND as a party are at liberty to have a constitution that…
……………… compel all political Partys otherwise the UPND as a party are at liberty to have a constitution that allows a wamuyayaya President.
Chanda continue to pander to your PF id!ots and ignore the anger of the Zambian people. Very soon you be caught with pants down just like Mugabe ‘s hinch men.
Chanda and Lungu are deluded and in denial just like Mugabes men were until the military moved in.
Just tell Lungu to prepare for an eventuality as no one will come to his rescue not even the AU, UN or SADC. The western world already knows how undemocratic and voilent Lungu is. So when that time comes Chanda and Lungu you will be alone.
Mark my words Chanda, Lungu ‘s over throw will take place even beforeend of 2019.
Yaba its disappointing to see how PF thugs bury their heads in their behind to point where the are comparing HH to Mugabe.Really?
Who was being mentored by Mugabe? Lungu. Who is a close friend to Mugabe? Lungu. Who has Mugabe ‘s bruatality and election rigging mechanisms? Lungu.
Thats why Lungu is unhappy that Mugabe has resigned. There is totally nothing SADC could have done to save his arse.
I have always said when in power always think about the consequences of your down fall and make sure you do not create many enemies.
Now that mugabe is out, people who lost relatives in the violence and brutality will sue Mugabe and make him pay with the help of Mnangangwa. The same is bound to happen to Lungu soon.
I have just read what HH wrote on Zimbabwe,,, I didn’t see any name of lungu,,, Sunday Chanda has no brain
We are concerned that all our Zimbo friends are planning to go back home. Who are going to be beating and skjamboking when they are all gone????
Now this makes sense! Whats wrong with HechiHechi things always fire back on him. He always talks of lesson this lesson that when in-fact he is supposed to be a learner himself. So to be rich means to lose brains also!!
What a disaster?
I doubt HH’s thinking. Anyway I forgive him pantu ni under5. Kumusula fye.
For sure HH is life president for UPND. We call upon GBM to house- arrest wamuyaya HH.
They keep changing VEEPs …..Patrick Chisanga, Sakwiba , Cannisius, GBM….etc but not the top top. This top belongs to the soverign tribe.
How many years did Micheal Chilufya Sata MYSRIP lead the mighty PF under him before winning the 2011 elections?
Bachanda Bena Awesure…
Where are my friends the Spakas and the Jay Jays to defend their Higabrael Hichilema. Wapya munzi.
Yayayaya – I have run out of words on this man… each tome I say something people say I have hate for the man.
Let’s watch him speak on our behalf.
We want Nkhombo we want Nkhombo
On point mr chanda. ECL has been PF president for almost 3 years while HH has been UPND president for over 11 years. I surely don’t understand who should learn from the Zimbabwe issue. Its common sense that is lacking in mr HH’s speeches. Its only that UPND MPs do worship HH’s wealthy, otherwise they would have rebelled against him and realize their potentials. We all have equal opportunities not only one man.
Its folly to compare a national constitutional matter to a party matter .. and u are happy for ECL to abrogate the National constitution which he swore to uphold just because you support him
Maybe mr HH was confused on how he managed to lose 2 elections to one ECL within a short period of time and now its looking like he has been a president for eternity. Let me just simplify it for you mr HH. Your friend ECL hasn’t even finished one term (5 years). Is that too long sure?
Criminals surrounding ‘mugabe’
This is why the so called HH can never make a good president (1) he is not a democrat; no convention for 11 years (2) he is a political novice; he does not even know how it feels to be a councilor (3) he is a white color thief- he has failed to account for his wealth; but we know it came from the infamous privatization(4) he is a bitter person- losing five (5) presidential election has made him bitter (6) he has ” I know it all” attitude- he believes he is the most intelligent person in Zambia no wonder his political slogan is ” HH will fix it” instead of ” we will fix it” (7) he is an agent of foreign forces- the man, if by mistake is voted into power, he is most likely going to auction our beloved country Zambia to these foreign forces as a ” payback package” so it can be a…
That is cheap politics so to say you can’t compare HH to Mugabe because he is nt a republican president.Those complaits should come from UPND members not you.For u to say so it means that u ar scared of him,if he was useless he can’t come out second twice.To tel u the fact there is no any other opposition leader who is popular as HH.On This one u have missed it.
Start counting terms when HH becomes president. Right now , he is party leader and he will continue to be one until party members decide otherwise. Such pettiness disgusts me. This government should concentrate on real issues and not cheap talk !!