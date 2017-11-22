The National Science and Technology Council -NSTC- says phase one of the clinical trials of the Sondashi formula have been concluded.

NSTC Chief Executive Officer Alfred Sumani says the clinical trials that included testing the safety of the components of the medicine and side effects have been concluded, with very good results.

Dr. Sumani says Minister of Higher Education Nkandu Luo and her Health counterpart, Chitalu Chilufya, will in the next few weeks announce the beginning of phase two to test the medicine on actual HIV positive patients.

He was speaking at a joint media briefing ahead of the Global Research Council Africa Regional Meeting in Livingstone.

Meanwhile Malawi National Commission for Science and technology Director General, Anthony Muyepa, has assured farmers in the sub-Saharan Africa region that army worms have been brought under control.

Dr. Muyepa has however advised that the region needs to be alert by having the necessary infrastructure and researchers to combat any outbreaks which he links to climate change.

And NSTC Board Chairperson, Henry Musenge, says the regional meeting will focus on developing capacity for Zambian researchers by interacting with researchers from other countries that are more experienced and have the state of art equipment.

Dr. Musenge has also urged the media to play a pivotal role in disseminating information about science and technology to rekindle the interest in the public.