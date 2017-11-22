President Edgar Lungu has urged Zimbabweans to follow constitutional provisions during the transition of power following the resignation of Robert Mugabe as President.
President Lungu said that he is hopeful that there will be a smooth transition of power and that Zimbabweans will uphold peace and unity during the transition period.
The Head of State said that there is need to pray for the situation to stabilise for the country to resume its normal operations.
President Lungu added that the resignation of Mr. Mugabe has come as a surprise, adding that the SADC member states who attended the troika meeting in Angola will wait to see whether the situation calls for President Jacob Zuma to proceed to that country or not.
The President was speaking to journalists upon arrival at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport from Angola where he went to attend the troika meeting.
U should tell that to HH to follow the constitution of the party when they go to general elective conference soon. We don’t want to see a Tonga emerge again as the leader of UPND. Sorry!
Lungu failed to hand over power to the speaker according to the constitution of Zambia. So visionless Lungu cannot tell the people of Zimbabwe about democracy.
This is the same Lungu who is now threatening the judges. What a rhetoric!
By the way, no 3rd term for Lungu b’coz the constitution is very clear.
The Skeleton Key
~206~
Your Lungu has a few parallels with fallen Mugabe.
Pangas at PF convention
Theft of k24m in year
$42m fire tenders
Stole votes of opposition
Refused to hand over power
Forced ministers to over stay after dissolving pally.
Now 3rd term noise.
These are a recipe for zim changes over spilling into Lusaka!
Never under estimate the crocodile…….mnangagwa is the new boss. 4get the Constitution.
President Lungu can easily govern both states in the interim Northern and Southern Rhodesia.
Halpha Homega (HH), listen to UPND resign gracefully. your wife Mutinta is your downfall
Look who is talking after accumulating more miles jona makes a strong statement about upholding of the constitution in neighboring zim yet he struggles to do such in own bedroom.
Ama whiskey pandeke yachila.
See who is advising the Zimbabweans! This man is a clown.