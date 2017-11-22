

President Edgar Lungu has urged Zimbabweans to follow constitutional provisions during the transition of power following the resignation of Robert Mugabe as President.

President Lungu said that he is hopeful that there will be a smooth transition of power and that Zimbabweans will uphold peace and unity during the transition period.

The Head of State said that there is need to pray for the situation to stabilise for the country to resume its normal operations.

President Lungu added that the resignation of Mr. Mugabe has come as a surprise, adding that the SADC member states who attended the troika meeting in Angola will wait to see whether the situation calls for President Jacob Zuma to proceed to that country or not.

The President was speaking to journalists upon arrival at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport from Angola where he went to attend the troika meeting.