The Assertive Girl Zambia (TAGZ) Founder Caroline Lungu has called for stiffer punishments on rape and defilement cases in Zambia.

In an interview with Lusakatimes , Ms. Lungu stressed the need to reinforce current legislative laws to curb such vices across the country by providing tougher punishments on culprits which would send a strong signal to would-be offenders.

And Ms. Lungu revealed that her organization has since embarked on an awareness campaign Programme dubbed “I will not look away awareness walk” to sensitize the masses on gender based violence.

She says Programme will commence on 9th December 2017 in preparation of the sixteen days of gender activism against Gender Based Violence.

And Non-Governmental Organizations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) Executive Director Engwase Mwale said fighting gender based violence calls for more holistic measures to fight the vice.

She said the council plans to conduct sensitization activities in correctional facilities to engage with perpetrators of gender based violence in shaping them into better people after serving their jail sentences.

