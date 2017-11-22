1. Zambia plans to establish a Nuclear Education Centre, is the new establishment just a Nuclear Education Centre or a Nuclear University, will it award degrees, and what would be its name?
The CNST is expected to allow Zambia to start the development and mastering of nuclear technologies that may be applied in science, education, healthcare, agriculture and industry such as geology and other fields.
Moreover the Center is also set to be used to prepare and train personnel for the country’s nuclear program development, but also for the specialists coming from the entire region.
In general, such research centers are open for students from the relevant University faculties specializing in medicine, engineering, physics, geology, and other adjacent areas of nuclear technologies applications.
The Center will have a certain difference from a traditional academic institution, as its purpose is to provide an opportunity for experienced professionals or specialists being trained to gain new skills, obtain an additional or a new qualification in areas of their major studies, and foster scientific interest. The Centre will be used as a platform of interuniversity cooperation and scientific collaboration between local and foreign students and specialists.
2. When is its development expected to start, where (its physical place) and what could be its initial enrollment?
As for the physical works on the project, it is generally divided into preparatory stage and the main stage. The preparatory stage includes necessary investigation activities on site to demonstrate its suitability for the construction of the nuclear irradiation facilities. The contract on the preliminary site survey was signed during Atomexpo 2017 with participation of the Zambian delegation part. As soon as Zambian site is ready, Rosatom can promptly start the works at the Centre site.
The data collection and the field works are required to obtain the data necessary for the design and the facility. We always take into account the requirements according to the Russian norms and regulations for nuclear and irradiation facilities, IAEA recommendations and applicable Zambian norms and standards.
The design and construction of the facility has to do with the main stage of the project and are implemented after the sign of the general contract for the construction. The Russian Party works in close cooperation with the Zambian Party in order to prepare this contract for signing in 2018. At the same time the Zambian Party will perform its obligations to prepare the site for construction according to the Intergovernmental Agreement.
Upon signing the general contract, the construction itself may last up to five-six years. The schedule is to be determined during the contract negotiation.
3. At what cost is it being developed, and how is it being financed?
The cost of the Centre depends on its configuration, distribution of laboratories, functional complexes, and facilities. From the conceptual point of view, any such Centre can be divided into two parts: the first one – aimed at scientific and educational purposes, and the other one – at the Centre commercial application. As far as we understand, traditionally the so-called scientific and educational part is financed completely by the state funds, intended for scientific development, personnel training, and enhancement of the in-site and out-site infrastructure.
Moreover, the concept of the Centre provides for a number of technological processes and applications that can form a ground for development of different business areas with various products and services that may be commercialized, such as radiological and medical technologies, isotope production, manufacturing the radio pharmaceuticals etc.
4. Is there any other role for ROSATOM for the Centre other than offering training expertise?
Rosatom is not just a vendor of technology for building the Centre and personnel training. We can also render assistance to the country and our partners during the whole life cycle of the Centre.
When implementing such projects in a foreign country, Rosatom offers collaboration to the customer in the national nuclear program development.
The proposal for the establishment of nuclear science and technology centers provide access to the entire range of nuclear industry products and services and full support of the national nuclear program.
5. If started, will the Centre/University take 10 to 15 years to get completed, as indicated in the statement as the time for the development of a nuclear program?
I was reading with an expectation of when we are going to start producing nuclear power or electricity. That is what I want to hear. Just having a nuclear institution and training is of no use if we don’t produce electricity.
@Lombe, u don’t just wake up & start producing nuclear power. This article outlines clearly the benefits of a nuclear training center while emphasising the fact that it is almost impossible for a country (note a *country*) to set-up & operate a NPP without first establishing a pool of indigenous well qualified & competent personnel, with skills in the different departments of the facility. Not to mention IAEA requirements.
The whole context is to make sure the ground is ready before you go to production how do you produce minus the expertise knowledge and contribution of the locals ?
It’s good they are starting by training and educating us first and that starts by creating a nuclear training centre then the rest follows
