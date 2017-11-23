Zesco United’s lead at the top of the FAZ Super Division table has been cut from five to three points with two games left before the 2017 title is decided.

Zesco, who are now unbeaten in their last ten matches, were held to a 0-0 home draw by 10th placed Red Arrows at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The leaders would have walked away with the three points before the break but fortunate was not on their side.

And the match was replayed on Thursday after Wednesdays night’s game was called off just ten minutes in the match due to a power outage.

Meanwhile, the major talking point in this match was striker Lazarus Kambole who saw his 9th and 45th minute shots both hit the post.

Striker John Chingandu then saw a sure chance in the 25th minute gathered by Arrows goalkeeper Kenny Mumba.

Arrows they resolutely defended after the break frustrating Zesco who were desperate to reclaim their five point lead.

Zesco have 70 points, three ahead of both 2nd placed Zanaco and 3rd positioned Green Buffaloes who won their respective games after beating Nkwazi 3-0 and Forest Rangers 1-0 on Wednesday.