President Edgar Lungu is due to travel to Harare, Zimbabwe to attend Friday’s swearing in ceremony of President Elect Emmerson Mnangagwa, the man set to succeed Robert Mugabe.

State House sources in Lusaka revealed Wednesday evening that President Lungu is expected to be in attendance at Mr Mnangagwa’s inauguration on Friday in a day’s trip to Harare.

President Lungu will be joined in by other heads of States from the SADC region among them South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma.

Zambia’s Founding President Dr Kenneth Kaunda who is believed to still be in Harare will also attend the ceremony.

Lovemore Matuke, the ZANU-PF’s chief whip, said the inauguration would take place in Harare’s 60,000 seat National Sports Stadium on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, Mr Mnangagwa says leaders of the SADC bloc have praised Zimbabwe for removing Mr. Mugabe from power without shedding blood.

Mr. Mnangagwa, who claims that he fled Zimbabwe when his life was in danger soon after he was axed by Mr. Mugabe, told cheering supporters at the Zanu PF headquarters in Harare on Wednesday that President Jacob Zuma of South Africa, Namibian leader Hage Geingob, former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete and several others believe that the country is now in a position to record meaningful growth after an almost smooth transfer of power.

“They are saying this makes the whole SADC region and others proud of you.”

“I appeal to all genuine people of Zimbabwe to come together,” Mr Mnangagwa told supporters gathered outside the Harare headquarters of Zanu-PF. “We are all Zimbabweans … we need peace in our country and jobs, jobs, jobs.”

“He is now the former president of Zimbabwe,” he said of Mr Mugabe, to loud cheers.

Mr Mnangagwa praised the military, the speaker of parliament, and other party leaders for their support and revealed he had been in “constant contact” with the generals throughout the takeover that resulted in Mr. Mugabe resigning on Tuesday night.