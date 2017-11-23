President Edgar Lungu is due to travel to Harare, Zimbabwe to attend Friday’s swearing in ceremony of President Elect Emmerson Mnangagwa, the man set to succeed Robert Mugabe.
State House sources in Lusaka revealed Wednesday evening that President Lungu is expected to be in attendance at Mr Mnangagwa’s inauguration on Friday in a day’s trip to Harare.
President Lungu will be joined in by other heads of States from the SADC region among them South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma.
Zambia’s Founding President Dr Kenneth Kaunda who is believed to still be in Harare will also attend the ceremony.
Lovemore Matuke, the ZANU-PF’s chief whip, said the inauguration would take place in Harare’s 60,000 seat National Sports Stadium on Friday morning.
Meanwhile, Mr Mnangagwa says leaders of the SADC bloc have praised Zimbabwe for removing Mr. Mugabe from power without shedding blood.
Mr. Mnangagwa, who claims that he fled Zimbabwe when his life was in danger soon after he was axed by Mr. Mugabe, told cheering supporters at the Zanu PF headquarters in Harare on Wednesday that President Jacob Zuma of South Africa, Namibian leader Hage Geingob, former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete and several others believe that the country is now in a position to record meaningful growth after an almost smooth transfer of power.
“They are saying this makes the whole SADC region and others proud of you.”
“I appeal to all genuine people of Zimbabwe to come together,” Mr Mnangagwa told supporters gathered outside the Harare headquarters of Zanu-PF. “We are all Zimbabweans … we need peace in our country and jobs, jobs, jobs.”
“He is now the former president of Zimbabwe,” he said of Mr Mugabe, to loud cheers.
Mr Mnangagwa praised the military, the speaker of parliament, and other party leaders for their support and revealed he had been in “constant contact” with the generals throughout the takeover that resulted in Mr. Mugabe resigning on Tuesday night.
In his first speech at Zanu-PF headquarters on Wednesday, Mnangagwa repeated what may soon become his signature chant. Translated into English, the chant says Zanu-PF will continue ruling no matter what, while those who oppose it will continue barking.
Vanenge vasingadi, vachagara vachingovukura, chitima cheZanu PF chichingoinda, chichingoinda, muchingotonga, muchingotonga, vachingovukura
“Mugabe feared that Mnangagwa will reverse the land reform by giving farms back to the whites.” In March 2015, the intelligence documents make the first mention of Mnangagwa meeting white farmers, including Charles Taffs, a former president of the Commercial Farmers Union (CFU), the farmers’ professional association. Some of the gatherings were boozy affairs, according to the intelligence reports.
Mnangagwa’s supporter Christopher Mutsvangwa heads the Liberation War Veterans Association, whose members include veterans who expelled the white farmers nearly two decades ago.
The problem for Mnangagwa is that, if he ran for president, it is unlikely he could win an election in his own right, according to political analysts. He holds impeccable credentials from the struggle for liberation, having fought alongside Mugabe against the loathed white-minority government of what was then Rhodesia. However, his reputation suffered in the early 1980s, when Zimbabwe’s army brutally suppressed dissent, mainly in the western province of Matabeleland North. In the so-called Gukurahundi crackdown, the army’s North Korean-trained Fifth Brigade killed an estimated 20,000 people, most of them from the minority Ndebele tribe. Mnangagwa was state security minister at the time.
In fair and open elections, Mnangagwa cannot win elections a danger for violence awaits Zimbabwe. Remember he failed to win a seat in parliamentary elections in 2000 and 2005, but was appointed by Mugabe to unelected seats and became parliamentary speaker in 2000. He has served as vice-president since 2014.
The rest conclude for yourself. Forget about democracy in Zimbabwe.
We must give praise wherever it is due. Zambia has been a beacon for peace in the region and we must be grateful to our first President KK for leading the way. It is good to see our President Lungu attending Mr Mnangagwa’s inauguration.
