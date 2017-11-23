Political Scientist Dr. Alex Ng’oma says the political development in Zimbabwe has demonstrated that political power belongs to the people.
Dr. Ng’oma says people have the power to withdraw the powers that have vested in their leaders.
Dr Ng’oma has commended the Zimbabwean people for the manner they conducted themselves.
He says the rest of Africa should emulate the Zimbabweans for demonstrating peacefully without destroying government buildings, vehicles and throwing stones.
Dr. Ng’oma has, however, advised Leaders in Africa to respect their constitutions and avoid imposing themselves on the people so as to avoid being embarrassed the way Mr. Mugabe has been humiliated.
Yes, Political power belongs to the people. Tell them
Recently one of our top politician said “” My wife and I will like to thank you…….blabla””.
That how it started with Grace Mugabe….
Not only Zambians but also others on the continent.Am sure the Ugandan dictator must be worried that next it could just be him to exit the ‘Mugabe’ way.
why talk about Africa , start with Zambia here , people know themselves
solomon was wise but he was brought down, by a woman Samson was strong but he was brought down, by a woman. I Robert Mugabe was tough but was brought down, by a woman. My advice to you is just a conscious man when you fall in love!
Off course power belongs to the people. However, Most institutions of governments in Africa are weak and are bullied by the appointing authority, the executive. The military is another problem we have. The military tend to over protect the presidency.
In Africa, the problem starts at institutional level-the parties, the NGOs, the church, community organisations etc. WE the people let certain individuals get to the top of these organisations, we prop them up so much to a point where it seems the organisation can’t function without these individuals. How do you think Mugabe, Museveni, Gaddhafi etc got there??? Look at our NGOs, same characters-Bishop Mambo, Sarah Longwe, Chipenzi-been there since the word NGO first came to Zambia!!! But in Europe or other developed countries, the emphasis is on the institution or organisation. When the Milibands lost elections to Cameron, there was a mutual concensusin the Labour Party that the Milibands cannot take the party further and THEY RESIGNED. So this is not just a politicians problem in…
…Africa, it is the POPULATIONS’ as well, who need to stand up to these greedy individuals before they reach national level. I give respect to the MMD, in power for 20 years with 3 presidents, in opposition with 2 conventions and 2 leaders already in 6 years. PF so far has had 2 presidents and a convention and are having another in 2021 but their local, district and provincial check are in full motion. I will let you determine what is happening to the other 2 parties in parliament: UPND and FDD.