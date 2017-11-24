Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo has advised Police traffic officers to desist from mounting unnecessary check points.
Speaking in ParliKampyongoament today, Mr Kampyongo says only when there is serious need should check points be mounted.
He has warned that if a check point is found to be unnecessary, someone within the rank and file will have to be answerable.
Mr Kampyongo states that lawful instructions are not debatable and are nonnegotiable.
He says officers found disobeying lawful instructions against mounting unnecessary check points will face the consequences of their actions.
The Minister told the house that the Zambia Police Service has 43 permanent check points through the country.
Mr Kampyongo is giving directive at a wrong time. During festive season it tends to be necessary. He should have spoken this mu January 2017 and not November. Timing is everything! Orietation for ministers is necessary pantu bapa street abengi
another useless orders from a useless minister which the equally useless police will ignore
Yaba he was speaking in ParliKampyongoment, this Mr Kampyongo mwebantu.
Where is this parlikampyongoment?
too many orders can you please act. too much of this police talk and its gotten out of hand. first stop them from collecting money. let offenders pay at the bank and if offenders dont pay then double the punishment when renewing the road tax. very simple