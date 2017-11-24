Some Lusaka residents braved the night to flock to Game Stores in Lusaka to grab shopping bargains as part of the Black Friday frenzy.

Game Stores had announced that it will be opening at midnight on Thursday to allow for more shopping hours.

Their Stores at Manda Hill and Cosmopolitan Mall had formed long queues before opening time and people rushed to grab discounted items.

Excited shoppers continued flocking in way past 04 Hours.

Some of the shoppers interviewed were however disappointed that the discounts offered on some selected items do not qualify for Black Friday deals.

A survey in the Manda Hill store showed that discounts on selected items especially electronics range between 20 and 30 percent.

Black Friday, originally associated with the US retail market is the last Friday of November, the day after thanksgiving and refers to the single day of the year when retail companies finally go “into the black” (i.e. make a profit).