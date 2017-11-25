Kitwe United is back on top of the FAZ Division 1 Zone 2 promotion race after winning their case against Indeni for using an ineligible player.

Kitwe were handed a 2-0 win over Indeni and the latter fined K1000.00.

“The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) disciplinary committee has awarded three points to Kitwe United Football Club in a matter where they complained against Indeni Football Club’s decision to use an ineligible player in a division one fixture involving the two clubs,” FAZ spokesperson Desmond Katongo said.

“According to the FAZ disciplinary committee chaired by Joseph Jalasi and Mutakela Lisimba, Indeni Football Club was found guilty of breaching Article 112 of the FAZ disciplinary code that prohibits a player from featuring for more than one club.

“The committee has further awarded Kitwe United three points with a 2-0 score line and slapped Indeni with K1, 000 fines.”

It is the same case that also handed the only other contender for promotion, Kansanshi Dynamos, three points.

Kitwe and Kansanshi are now 62 and 60 points respectively heading into their delayed final promotion round.

Kansanshi are battling to make their debut FAZ Super Division appearance while Kitwe are hoping to end their ten year hiatus from top flight football.