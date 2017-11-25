LifestylePhoto Gallery Cosmas Chibamba’s Burial in Pictures November 25, 2017 0 21 views Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo, addresses mourners at the burial of former Cabinet Minister in Kenneth Kaunda’s government, Cosmas Chibamba at Nakatungu Farm in Mpongwe District on Friday. Picture by TISA BANDA-NKHOMA/ZANIS. Former Secretary to the Cabinet, Leslie Mbula, addresses mourners at the burial of former Cabinet Minister in Kenneth Kaunda’s government, Cosmas Chibamba at Nakatungu Farm in Mpongwe District on Friday. Picture by TISA BANDA-NKHOMA/ZANIS. Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo chats with former Minister of Defence, George Mpombo (left) and Mpongwe District Commissioner, Keith Maila (right) at the burial of former Cabinet Minister in Kenneth Kaunda’s government, Cosmas Chibamba at Nakatungu Farm in Mpongwe District on Friday. Picture by TISA BANDA-NKHOMA/ZANIS. Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo chats with former Minister of Defence, George Mpombo (centre) and former Secretary to the Cabinet, Leslie Mbula at the burial of former Cabinet Minister in Kenneth Kaunda’s government, Cosmas Chibamba at Nakatungu Farm in Mpongwe District on Friday. Picture by TISA BANDA-NKHOMA/ZANIS. Former Minister of Defence, George Mpombo (left) chats with former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gabriel Namulambe while former Secretary to the Cabinet, Leslie Mbula (centre) looks on at the burial of former Cabinet Minister in Kenneth Kaunda’s government, Cosmas Chibamba at Nakatungu Farm in Mpongwe District on Friday. Picture by TISA BANDA-NKHOMA/ZANIS. Former Minister of Defence, George Mpombo (left) chats with former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gabriel Namulambe (right) at the burial of former Cabinet Minister in Kenneth Kaunda’s government, Cosmas Chibamba at Nakatungu Farm in Mpongwe District on Friday. Picture by TISA BANDA-NKHOMA/ZANIS. Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo confers with former Secretary to the Cabinet, Leslie Mbula (left) at the burial of former Cabinet Minister in Kenneth Kaunda’s government, Cosmas Chibamba at Nakatungu Farm in Mpongwe District on Friday. Picture by TISA BANDA-NKHOMA/ZANIS. Defence forces carry the body of the late Cosmas Chibanda, who served as Cabinet Minister in the Kenneth Kaunda government, in readiness for burial at his Nakatungu Farm in Mpongwe District on Friday. Picture by TISA BANDA-NKHOMA/ZANIS. The late Cosmas Chibanda’s widow, Nora, lays a wreath on her husband’s grave at their Nakatungu Farm in Mpongwe District on Friday. Mr. Chibanda served as Cabinet Minister in the Kenneth Kaunda government. Picture by TISA BANDA-NKHOMA/ZANIS. Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo, lays a wreath on the late Cosmas Chibanda’s grave at Nakatungu Farm in Mpongwe District on Friday. Mr. Chibanda served as Cabinet Minister in the Kenneth Kaunda government. Picture by TISA BANDA-NKHOMA/ZANIS. Left to right. Former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gabriel Namulambe, former Minister of Defence, George Mpombo and Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary, Elias Kamanga, lays wreaths the late Cosmas Chibanda’s grave at Nakatungu Farm in Mpongwe District on Friday. Mr. Chibanda served as Cabinet Minister in the Kenneth Kaunda government. Picture by TISA BANDA-NKHOMA/ZANIS. Former Secretary to the Cabinet, Leslie Mbula, lays a wreath on the late Cosmas Chibanda’s grave at Nakatungu Farm in Mpongwe District on Friday. Mr. Chibanda served as Cabinet Minister in the Kenneth Kaunda government. Picture by TISA BANDA-NKHOMA/ZANIS. Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo, hands the Zambian flag to the widow of the late Cosmas Chibanda, who served as Cabinet Minister in Kenneth Kaunda’s government. Picture by TISA BANDA-NKHOMA/ZANIS. Loading...