Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema on Friday met the Commonwealth delegation led by Professor Ibrahim Gambari which is in the country on a second leg of its dialogue process between the opposition and the ruling PF.

Mr Hichilema was accompanied to the meeting with party Vice President Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, National Chairperson Mutale Nalumango and other senior party officials.

The UPND leader told Prof. Gambari that the party remains committed to the dialogue process.

“We remain committed to the dialogue process for the greater good of our country and we will not walk away before finding lasting solutions to the many challenges our country is faced with,” Mr Hichilema said.

Prof. Gambari is in Zambia for a four-day visit from 23-27 November.

During this visit, Prof Gambari is expected to progress discussions on the dialogue framework following initial consultations he held during his previous visit in September 2017.

Prof Gambari will meet with State officials, leaders of political parties, representatives of civil society organisations, church leaders, traditional leaders and other national and international stakeholders.

The Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland appointed Prof Gambari last month as her Special Envoy after she negotiated a commitment from President Edgar Lungu and Mr. Hichilema to engage in forward-looking political dialogue to address issues of common interest ahead of future elections in the country.