Striker Ronald Kampamba and Captain Donashano Malama scored a goal each as Nkana beat Mufulira Wanderers 2-1 at Shinde Stadium on Saturday to secure a top four finish in the 2017 campaign.

The win pushed Nkana into second place on the table with 68 points, two below leaders Zesco United, who will only play their away match at Green Eagles on Sunday.

Nkana are one point above Zanaco and Green Buffaloes who will also play their respective Week 37 matches on Sunday.

Former Nkana forward Guilly Manziba handed Mighty a false with an early goal before Malama equalised and later “Sate Sate” Kampamba sealed the win.

Nkana are now assured of playing continental football in 2018 and will finish above their Kitwe rivals Power Dynamos.

Kalampa completes the FAZ Super Division campaign with a home match against already demoted Konkola Blades at home.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION – WEEK 37

Power Dynamos 4-1 Real Nakonde

Lusaka Dynamos 0-1 Kabwe Warriors

Mufulira Wanderers 1-2 Nkana

Forest Rangers 3-1 City of Lusaka

Napsa Stars 2-0 Nakambala Leopards

Konkola Blades 1-2 Nchanga Rangers

SUNDAY

15:00 Red Arrows vs Green Buffaloes (Nkoloma Stadium)

15:00 Choma Eagles vs Zesco United (Independence Stadium-Live on SuperSport)

13:00 Nkwazi vs Lumwana Radiants (Edwin Imboela)