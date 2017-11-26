

Today’s Scripture

“Now thanks be to God who always leads us in triumph…”

(2 Corinthians 2:14, NKJV)

Remember Your Victories

When you think about your past, what events do you remember? What memories do you allow to play over and over in your mind? In the Old Testament, they had what they called memorial stones. These were used to remind the people about the good things God did in their lives—their victories.

Today, we need to remind ourselves to focus on our victories, too. Sure, we’ve all had setbacks, but when you meditate on your disappointments and failures, it only drains you of valuable energy. It steals your confidence and joy. But when you focus on your victories, it builds your strength and confidence. It feeds your faith and gives you a reason to give God praise.

I encourage you today to get into the habit of focusing on your victories. Remember, every good and perfect gift comes from Him. As you praise and thank Him for His favor and victory in your life, He’ll pour out His blessing on you. He’ll open up supernatural doors for you to move forward in strength to fulfill the dreams and desires He has placed in your heart!

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You for Your goodness and faithfulness in my life. I choose to focus on my victories and let go of any negative experiences in my past. I bless and praise You today in Jesus’ name. Amen.”