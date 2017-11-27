Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya says 298 cases of cholera have been recorded in Lusaka, while 46 cases are under treatment and four people have died.

Dr. Chilufya says the cases are coming from Kanyama and Chipata compounds and Soweto market.

The Minister said this after the ministerial taskforce on Cholera comprising four ministries and the traders embarked on a cleaning exercise at Lusaka’s new Soweto market as early as 05 hours.

Dr Chilufya said poor sanitation is fuelling the spread of cholera cases, and that the multi sectorial team is determined to address the issue of sanitation starting with the market.

And Ministry of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Lloyd Kaziya has directed both the Lusaka city council and Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company to unblock drainages at the market.

Meanwhile, Lusaka province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe said there is need for communities to change their altitude towards the disposal of waste.

And Kanyama Member of Parliament Elizabeth Phiri, and the vendors Association of Zambia, and marketers also took part in the cleaning of the market.