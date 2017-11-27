The Mines Workers Union of Zambia says the Mineworkers Unions and Konkola Copper Mines -KCM- are in the process of identifying conciliators following the declaration of a collective dispute by the two parties.

Mines Workers Union of Zambia president, Chishimba Nkole says the collective dispute was declared by both parties in line with section 75 of the Industrial and Labour Relations Act.

Mr. Nkole has told ZNBC News in a telephone interview that the two parties have failed to reach a mutual understanding concerning the decision by KCM to outsource labour.

He has further said that the two parties will convene once the process of identifying the conciliators is complete.

Mr. Nkole noted that the conciliators to be chosen will be independent individuals who will assist the two parties find an amicable solution to the matter