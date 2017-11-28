THE construction of US$5 million fertiliser blending plant at the Lusaka Multi Facility Economic Zone (LS-MFEZ) by the Export Trading Group (ETG) has been completed and is set for commissioning next month.

Company programmes director Nyambe Luhila said the project would increase the company’s capacity to blend more of the commodity to meet the increasing demand on both local and international markets.

Mr Luhila said in an interview in Monze that the plant consists of blending sections, warehouse, and office facility which would see the company increase its production from about 80 tonnes to about 350 tonnes per day.

Mr Luhila said the Zambian agricultural industry was growing, hence the construction of the new blending plant would help to meet the rising demand for fertiliser as the company had now the capacity to blend D-Compound.

He said the fertiliser industry was currently relying on imports such that to date some stocks were in the country while other stocks were still in transit from various ports of entry.

Mr Luhila said the company had read the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP) for the country and this had helped the company to position itself to make a contribution towards achieving a diversified and export oriented agriculture sector.