Patson Daka has made the five-man shortlist for the 2017 CAF Young Player of the Year award.

Daka inspirational performances at both junior and senior level over the last 11 months for Zambia have not gone unnoticed.

The striker’s four goals inspired the Zambia U20 to lift the 2017 U20 ASFCON as hosts in March and another three propelled them to the 2017 FIFA U20 Cup quarterfinals in South Korea.

Daka added another two goals in Zambia’s last three 2018 FIFA World Cup Group B qualifiers.

But Daka has some competition from Senegal striker Krepin Diatta who scored two goals for the 2017 U20 AFCON runners-up in Zambia and Amajita South Africa U20 striker Luther Singh who is also on the shortlist.

2017 CAF U17 runners-up Ghana striker and that tournaments top scorer Eric Aiyah who scored four goals and eventual champions Mali midfielder Salam Giddou complete the five-man shortlist.

Daka will be hoping to become ten second Zambian to win the award ten years after Clifford Mulenga collected the accolade.

And Daka’s team, Zambia Under-20, is also up for the 2017 CAF Team of the Year Award.

They will vie for honours against record eight-time African champions, 2018 FIFA World Cup finalists and 2017 AFCON runners-up Egypt.

Others are 2017 AFCON champions Cameron, 2018 FIFA World Cup finalists Nigeria and 2017CAF U20champions Mali.

Meanwhile, referee Jan Sikazwe who is on the official’s panel at the 2018FIFA World Cup in Russia is up for the 2017 Referees award.

Other contenders are Bamlak Tessema of Ethiopia, Egyptian Ghead Grisha, Malang Diedhiou of Senegal, Algerian Mehdi Abid Charef and Papa Bakary Gassama of Gambia will all join Sikazwe at the Russia FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, Zesco United defender Fackson Kapumbu, who made the preliminary nominations list for both the 2017 African-based and African footballer of The Year award, has failed to make the penultimate shortlist for the awards to be handed out on January 4 in Ghana.