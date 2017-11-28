REPUBLICAN Vice-President Mrs Inonge Wina is expected in Ivory Coast Abidjan today to join other several heads of states and government at this year’s Africa and European Union Summit being held in Abidjan Ivory Coast, the Summit will run from 29th November, 2017 to 30th November, 2017 under the Theme: Investing in Youth for a Sustainable Future.

In July, 2016 during the African Union summit in Kigali, Rwanda it was decided that the 5th African Union – Europe Union Summit will serve as a platform for dialogue between African and European nations with the aim of fostering strong relations between them.

Speaking in an Interview Zambia’s Permanent Representative to the Africa Union Mrs Susan Sikaneta said during the summit the Vice President will with other leaders discuss the EU-Africa partnership, Peace, Security, Governance, Human Rights, Migration and Mobility.

The 5th African Union – EU summit will bring together more than 60 European Union and African leaders to discuss the future of EU-Africa relations.

Expected at the summit are South African President Mr Jacob Zuma, King Mohammed the fourth of Morrocco and Nigeria’s Muhammadu Buhari and AU chairman Moussa Faki are all expected for the summit to be graced by host His Excellency President Alassane Ouattara.

Meanwhile, the EU-Africa business forum will also be held to boost investment that promotes development in Africa and Representatives of the youth organisations from Africa, Europe, and the Diaspora who met in Abidjan for the 4th Africa-Europe Youth Summit in October to lay the groundwork for tomorrow’s summit made this clear in what they described as the Abidjan Declaration.

And a group of young people from both continents through the AU-EU youth plug-in initiative developed proposals for the summit.

To better support investing in youth for a sustainable future, the youth in their declaration made a number of general and theme-specific recommendations among which are: building on their commitment to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development where AU and EU governments must work together towards sustainable development as the overarching objective of national policies;

Implementing a cross-sector and participatory approach to youth policy, ensuring structures for effective coordination and mainstreaming of youth in all policies, and creation of, or support to, existing mechanisms that guarantee extended and improved youth participation in policy-making processes.

The youth will be actively present at the summit with high expectations that their plea catches the attention of decision makers.

In the Vice Presidents entourage is Minister of Higher Education Hon. Professor Nkandu Luo and Minister of Youth and Sports. Hon.Moses Mawere.