More than 250 workers at AVIC Construction Company constructing the Edgar Chagwa Lungu Mall staged a peaceful protest Tuesday morning demanding better working conditions.

The workers who matched from the construction site to the District Commissioner’s office lamented over poor working conditions and sanitation facilities at the site.

The workers accused AVIC management of not adhering to the labour laws such as poor sanitation, unfair dismissal and use of abusive language.

The workers told ZANIS that they would not report back for work if their demands were not met by the end of the day.

Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu, addressing workers at his district office, advised them to always follow procedure before conducting any protest because they risked being arrested by the police.

Mr Mpundu said his office was not happy with the disorderly manner in which the workers conducted themselves as they were matching to his office.

Mr Mpundu assured the workers that his office and the Ministry of Labour would engage management of AVIC International to look into the matter.

He further warned that government would not hesitate to punish employers who had a habit of abrogating labour laws at the expense of the Zambian worker.

Mr Mpundu has since given management up to Friday this week to consult and get back to his office.

And the DC warned management at the construction site saying government would not tolerate crooks to do business in the district.

Speaking earlier Avic International Business Manager Woods Wang acknowledged the challenges and assured the DC that his firm would strive to adhere to the labour laws