Zambia striker Brian Mwila says ex-Zambia stars Christopher Katongo and Collins Mbesuma have been very supportive during his current goal drought at South African club Platinum Stars.

Mwila has yet to score in four league games at Platinum Stars since joining from Green Buffaloes in August.

“I talk to them all the time. They are there for me. They told me to take things easy and goals would come. It makes me feel better,” Mwila told the Daily Sun of South Africa.

“Our coach Roger de Sa is there for me too. But I want to help the team win games.”

But the Chipolopolo top scorer in 2017 on 8 goals has also recently started playing regularly for Platinum Stars.

This is after a lengthy layoff following an injury he sustained on 2018 World Cup qualifying duty in a 3-1 win over Algeria on September 2 in a match he scored a brace.