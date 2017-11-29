Government has disbursed the first consignment of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to all the 156 constituencies in the country.

Ministry of Local government Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga told journalist in Lusaka today that some constituencies have received half of the full amounts (K700, 000,) while others have received full amounts.

Mr. Malupenga explained that two weeks ago government had released K100 million to go towards CDF of which only 14 constituencies were not catered for in that allocation.

We firstly allocated to the constituencies held by back benchers both from the ruling part and opposition,” stated Mr. Malupenga.

He said the treasury further released k30 million last week to carter for the 14 constituencies that were not covered in the first consignment.

The Permanent Secretary pointed out that government is keen on releasing the remaining amount to cover for constituencies that received half amounts, adding that this is the first time CDF is released since 2014.