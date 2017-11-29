Kansanshi Dynamos have appealed the FAZ Disciplinary Committee ruling that saw Kitwe United awarded three points in their case against Indeni who used an ineligible player.

Kitwe were last Friday handed a 2-0 win that sent them back to the top of the FAZ Division 1 Zone 2 with 61 points, one above second placed Kansanshi, after 29 matches played.

But Kansanshi say they want the Appeals Committee to quash the Disciplinary decision to awared Kitwe three points.

“We are requesting the Appeals Committee to reverse the decision of the disciplinary committee that awarded Kitwe United three points,” Kansanshi Chairman Mark Silimi said.

“The case should not have gotten to the disciplinary committee because proper procedure was not followed. This case was never on FAZ records. This case was reported in June but it was only heard in November,” Silimi said.

Kansanshi are battling to make their debut FAZ Super Division appearance while Kitwe are hoping to end their ten year hiatus from flight football.

One match is left to play in 2017 Division 1 season.