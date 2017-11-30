President Lungu tours new ZNBC studios

President Lungu is shown how to operate a Studio camera by Zambia National Broadcasting  cooperation( ZNBC) cooperate Affairs Manager Masuzyo Nhlovu during a tour of the studios at Mass Media Complex
President Edgar Lungu stressing a point during an interview with Zambia National Broadcasting Services (ZNBC) staffer Grievasio Zulu   before  a conducted tour of the newly rehabilitated  studios Mass Media Complex
Zambia National Broadcasting Services (ZNBC) cooperate affairs Manager Masuzyo Ndhlovu explains to President Edgar Lungu the operation of the control room  during a conducted tour of the newly rehabilitated  studios at ZNBC and ZANIS
President Edgar Lungu in  an interview with Zambia National Broadcasting Services (ZNBC) staffer Grievasio Zulu   before  a conducted tour of the newly rehabilitated  studios at Mass Media Complex

  1. His Political Advisor has a post Doctorate degree like Nkandu Luo. Although his former work mates say he used to be an assistant in the lab at Chelston Clinic. He was never a Lab Technician. How come he decided to claim that he has a doctoral degree just after Luo said people should stop going to Dubai and buy degrees?

